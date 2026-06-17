Trianz Showcases Concierto Agentic at AWS Summit New York -- Unifying Enterprise Transformation Across Apps, Data, and Infrastructure

AI-powered platform delivers end-to-end transformation from assessment to cloud operations in one continuous motion

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global technology company pioneering Transformation Services as Software, is participating in AWS Summit New York as a Gold Sponsor, showcasing Concierto Agentic at Booth 107 — the unified AI-powered platform that transforms an organization's full technology estate — infrastructure, applications, and data — in one Agentic motion.

Attendees can experience Concierto Agentic live at Booth 107.

The Problem Concierto Agentic Solves

Enterprise cloud transformations have historically required organizations to stitch together multiple point products across assessment, migration, modernization, and operations — each with its own data model, governance layer, and delivery team. The result is fragmented execution, compounding costs, and timelines measured in years.

Most enterprises today are funding AI initiatives on top of a technology estate that was built for a different era. Getting AI-ready requires more than incremental migration — it requires modernizing every layer of the enterprise simultaneously: infrastructure, applications, databases, and data.

Concierto Agentic eliminates these barriers by unifying the full transformation lifecycle on a single platform, accelerating the pace from automated discovery and TCO analysis through migration execution, application modernization, cloud operations, and optimization — as one continuous, intelligence-driven motion.

"Enterprise transformation has been fragmented, expensive, and slow — because the tools were fragmented," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz. "Concierto Agentic changes that. One platform, one motion, across your full estate."

Platform Capabilities

Concierto Agentic delivers five integrated solutions:

Migrate — End-to-end cloud migration with automated wave planning and parallel execution

Modernize — Legacy application and database modernization to cloud-native across 10+ languages, via 6 M-Pathways — with a conversational, human-governed transformation experience

Manage — Full-lifecycle cloud operations from a single console with integrated ITSM, monitoring, patching, CMDB, and Bring Your Own Automation support

Maximize — AI-driven FinOps and observability with optimization recommendations, waste elimination, budget forecasting, and sustainability metrics

Concierto Intelligence — A federated data platform with 100+ pre-built agentic workflows, zero-copy architecture across 50+ data source types, a conversational AI interface, and autonomous agent execution

The platform's assessment engine delivers Unified Assessment & TCO across infrastructure, applications, and data environments — producing readiness scores, workload classification, wave-sequenced migration roadmaps, and CFO-ready business cases.

At AWS Summit New York, Trianz will also announce the integration of Concierto Agentic with AWS Transform (ATX), combining Concierto's enterprise transformation intelligence with ATX's agentic execution infrastructure - extending the platform's reach across the full enterprise transformation lifecycle.

What We Have Planned at AWS Summit New York

Booth 107 — Live Assessment & Demo

Visit Concierto at Booth 107. Bring your RVTools export for a complete infrastructure assessment and TCO analysis in minutes — live at the booth.

Executive Happy Hour — The Skylark, New York • By Invitation

The day doesn't end at the summit floor.

After a full day at AWS Summit New York, Trianz invites senior enterprise leaders for an exclusive evening reception at The Skylark — one of Manhattan's most celebrated rooftop venues, with sweeping panoramic views of the New York City skyline.

After Summit Networking Reception

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM, June 17, 2026

The Skylark Rooftop Bar, New York

This is not a product presentation. It's an intimate gathering built for the kind of conversations that don't happen on a summit floor — candid, peer-level, and unhurried. Expect curated cocktails, cuisine, and the company of people who are actively shaping what enterprise transformation looks like in the AI era.

The evening will feature perspectives on how Concierto Agentic is enabling faster, more intelligent enterprise transformation; the opportunity to connect with senior leaders across industries and transformation stages; and a front-row view of where the platform is headed next.

About Trianz

Trianz is a technology company that accelerates enterprise business transformation through a 'Transformation Services as a Software' model, combining deep consulting expertise with its proprietary Concierto platform. Founded over 25 years ago, Trianz serves Fortune 5000 enterprises, government agencies, and education institutions across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company partners with all top hyperscalers in premium tiers and has built a growing ecosystem of global systems integrators, managed service providers, and distributors that use Concierto to deliver transformation outcomes to their own clients. For more information, visit trianz.com.

About Concierto

Concierto by Trianz is a unified transformation platform that enables enterprises to discover, migrate, modernize, manage, and optimize their entire technology estate across multiple clouds from a single interface. With five integrated solutions — Migrate, Modernize, Manage, Maximize, and Intelligence — Concierto replaces fragmented point tools with a connected, AI-powered platform built for enterprise-grade security, governance, and scale. The platform is designed to deliver measurable transformation outcomes: faster time to value, reduced operational complexity, and a consistent operating model across cloud environments. For more information, visit concierto.cloud.

Media Contact

Prashant Bhavaraju

media.contact@trianz.com

+1-703-793-0101

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