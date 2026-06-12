David Kruzner Joins Trianz | Concierto as Global Transformation Advisory Services Leader

A 20-year Fortune 2000 transformation advisor with board and C-suite credentials — formerly Global Head of Consulting and Innovation at iGATE/CapGemini and Ernst & Young — joins Trianz to unify and lead the enterprise advisory function that converts transformation strategy into Concierto-powered execution.

HERNDON, Va., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, the company behind Concierto - the enterprise agentic transformation platform - today announced that David Kruzner has joined the company as Global Leader of Transformation Advisory Services (TAS). In this role, Kruzner will lead Trianz's advisory, assessment, and solution architecture capabilities, helping Enterprise clients accelerate business transformation initiatives and maximize the value of the Concierto platform. He reports directly to Sri Manchala, Chief Executive Officer of Trianz.

A STRATEGIC ADVISOR WHO HAS LED THE WORK

Kruzner, joining from Kruzner Advisory Partners, brings more than 20 years of experience advising Fortune 2000 boards and executive teams on business transformation, operating model modernization, digital strategy, and technology-enabled growth. As an active advisor, Kruzner has facilitated leadership teams, boards and management teams to make tough, consequential decisions about aspirational strategies, operating model disruption, and digital reinvention.

As Global Head of Consulting and Innovation at iGATE (now CapGemini), he led the practice that combined consulting depth with technology delivery. His earlier work at Ernst & Young established his credentials as a transformation strategist capable of operating across industry verticals and organizational boundaries.

His client work spans retail, consumer products, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and energy — delivering quantified outcomes in revenue growth, cost reduction, and operating productivity across Fortune 2000 organizations. He is a published contributor to Forbes and CIO Magazine, an adjunct professor of MBA strategy, and collaborates with think tanks including the Harvard Business School Digital Initiative. He brings board and C-suite credibility that meaningfully strengthens how Trianz opens and develops enterprise relationships.

UNIFYING THE ENTERPRISE ADVISORY FUNCTION

As Global TAS Leader, Kruzner will unify three capabilities under a single enterprise advisory function: Concierto Assess, Solution Architecture, and Transformation Advisors. Together, these teams form the Transformation Advisory Services practice — the front of the customer journey, from initial Ignite and Assess engagements through to conversion into Concierto-powered Migrate or Modernize programs.

The TAS function is responsible for ensuring that every enterprise engagement begins with the strategic clarity, architectural grounding, and executive alignment that transformation at scale requires — and that the transition from advisory to active platform execution happens with precision and continuity. At the right point in the customer journey, TAS hands off accounts to Trianz's account management teams, who take responsibility for growth and expansion.

The creation of Transformation Advisory Services as a unified function reflects Trianz's conviction that the front of the customer journey is as important as the platform capabilities that follow. Enterprise transformation does not fail because the technology is wrong — it fails because the strategy, architecture, and organizational commitment were never properly established. TAS exists to solve that problem before execution begins.

"Transformation at scale begins with trust — trust that the people you bring in understand your business deeply, can engage your leadership team at the right level, and will not let strategy evaporate into a slide deck. David has spent 20 years earning that trust with Fortune 2000 boards and executive teams across every major industry. His joining Trianz to lead Transformation Advisory Services is a statement about the kind of company we are building — one where the front of the customer journey is as strategically rigorous as the platform that follows it. David and his team will ensure that every enterprise relationship we build starts exactly as it should."

— Sri Manchala, Chief Executive Officer, Trianz

"I have spent two decades working with Fortune 2000 leadership teams on transformations that are genuinely consequential — the kind that reshape operating models, unlock new performance trajectories, and require the C-suite to commit fully and follow through. The hardest part has never been identifying what needs to change. It has been bridging from strategic intent to reliable execution at scale. Concierto is the most credible answer to that problem I have seen. It brings the agentic execution capability that turns a well-designed transformation strategy into delivered outcomes — at a speed and with a level of governance that changes what enterprises believe is achievable. I am here to make sure every enterprise relationship we build starts with the strategic depth that Concierto deserves."

— David Kruzner, Global Transformation Advisory Services Leader, Trianz | Concierto

ABOUT TRIANZ

Trianz is a technology company that accelerates enterprise business transformation through a "Transformation Services as a Software" model, combining deep consulting expertise with its proprietary Concierto platform. Founded over 25 years ago, Trianz serves Fortune 5000 enterprises, government agencies, and education institutions across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company partners with all top hyperscalers in premium tiers and has built a growing ecosystem of global systems integrators, managed service providers, and distributors that use Concierto to deliver transformation outcomes to their own clients. For more information, visit trianz.com.

ABOUT CONCIERTO

Concierto by Trianz is a unified transformation platform that enables enterprises to discover, migrate, modernize, manage, and optimize their entire technology estate across multiple clouds from a single interface. With five integrated solutions — Migrate, Modernize, Manage, Maximize, and Intelligence — Concierto replaces fragmented point tools with a connected, AI-powered platform built for enterprise-grade security, governance, and scale. The platform is designed to deliver measurable transformation outcomes: faster time to value, reduced operational complexity, and a consistent operating model across cloud environments. For more information, visit concierto.cloud.