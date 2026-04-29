THE COOLTURE REVOLUTION: REALTY ONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL CRUSHES CORPORATE STAGNATION

The World's No. 1 Largest and Fastest-Growing Family-Owned Real Estate Powerhouse Proves Why Wall Street Can't Compete with Heart and Soul

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The real estate industry is at a breaking point. As Wall Street suits and corporate conglomerates scramble to consolidate, Realty ONE Group International is turning up the heat. Today, the organization doubles down on its status as the largest and fastest-growing family-owned global franchise in the world, sending a clear message: scale is nothing without soul.

While the tidal wave of high-profile mergers, acquisitions, and corporate restructuring may signal a push toward scale and efficiency, it's more importantly raising questions about independence, culture, and choice for real estate professionals and entrepreneurs.

THE MAGIC OF COOLTURE

For Founder and CEO, Kuba Jewgieniew, the secret to explosive global dominance isn't found in a spreadsheet - it's found in Realty ONE Group's COOLTURE (Cool + Culture).

"Wall Street deals in cold transactions; we deal in magic," said Jewgieniew. "The heart and soul of this organization is our COOLTURE. It's the energy that attracts the best in the business. You can't manufacture this in a boardroom, and you certainly can't find it in a corporate manual. COOLTURE is why we are winning."

A LEGACY OF CREDIBILITY: THE 35-YEAR RE/MAX TITAN

Along with a power-packed leadership team, Realty ONE Group relies on decades of experience and the unparalleled credibility of Vinnie Tracey, Realty ONE Group President Emeritus and former RE/MAX President.

"I've seen every cycle, every merger, and every 'next big thing' over the last 50 years," said Tracey. "The success of any brand depends on leadership and vision. What we are building here with COOLTURE is the future. We prioritize the entrepreneur and the agent above all else, ensuring they have the choice and the freedom to win."

Known as the UNBrokerage for pioneering change in real estate, Realty ONE Group remains proudly family-owned and entrepreneur-focused, with a growing global footprint spanning nearly 30 countries. The brand has built its reputation on a bold, modern approach that prioritizes freedom, support, 100% commission and a strong sense of ONE Family and community.

"It's important to know the real estate industry, yes, but there are nuances to being a franchisor and a strategic business partner to entrepreneurs who want culture-fueled locations that lift and support an agent at every stage of their career," said Tracey. "Realty ONE Group is the clear winner in the future."

Realty ONE Group continues to attract top-performing agents, teams, and franchise owners around the world who are seeking a more aligned, values-driven alternative in an increasingly consolidated industry.

With more than 20,000 real estate professionals across 450+ locations in nearly 30 countries and territories, the brand continues to expand its global footprint while staying true to its mission of changing lives through real estate.

For more information, please visit https://www.realtyonegroup.com/.

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 20,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across nearly 30 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

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