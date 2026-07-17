Temu partners with Start:up Slovenia to help Slovenian businesses reach shoppers across Europe

The partnership gives Slovenian businesses a route to Temu's EU-wide customer base, cross-border delivery, and guidance on selling across the region.

MARIBOR, Slovenia, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slovenian entrepreneurs will be able to reach shoppers across the EU more easily under a new partnership between global e-commerce platform Temu and Start:up Slovenia, the national platform of the Slovenian startup ecosystem.

Credit @Temu

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Temu and Start:up Slovenia will work together on a program of joint activities running through 2026 and into 2027, aimed at enabling Slovenian businesses to go digital. The two organisations will also collaborate on capacity-building for the local community, helping founders understand how to expand and reach new markets.

Start:up Slovenia brings deep roots in the national ecosystem to the partnership. Established in 2004 and managed by Venture Factory (Tovarna podjemov) in Maribor, it is a founding member of the European Startup Network and the Startup Europe CEE Network, and serves as Slovenia's ambassador within Startup Europe, an initiative of the European Commission. It also runs PODIM, one of the most influential startup and technology conferences in South Central and Eastern Europe.

"Slovenian startups continue to develop cutting-edge products that compete with the best in the world. Today, however, building a great product is only part of the equation — reaching customers through effective distribution is more important than ever," said Urban Lapajne, head of the Start:up Slovenia community. "This partnership helps founders do exactly that by opening new pathways to global markets and accelerating their international growth. At Start:up Slovenia, our mission is to empower Slovenian founders to build globally successful companies, and this partnership is an important step in supporting that mission."

Temu entered the Slovenian market in 2023 and opened its marketplace to local sellers in March 2026, giving Slovenian businesses a cost-effective channel to reach new customers and expand their operations. In June 2026, Temu signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Pošta Slovenije, the national postal operator, to strengthen logistics and delivery for Slovenian sellers and consumers through the Local Seller Program.

"Slovenia has a dynamic community of entrepreneurs, and we want to help them grow," said a Temu spokesperson. "By combining Temu's marketplace and logistics network partnerships with Start:up Slovenia's roots in the local ecosystem, we can help Slovenian businesses reach new customers across Europe, while building a lasting local presence in the market."

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform that connects consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. It operates in more than 90 markets worldwide and aims to provide affordable, high-quality products for a more convenient life.

About Start:up Slovenia

Start:up Slovenia is the national platform of the Slovenian startup ecosystem, connecting startups, investors, support organisations and entrepreneurial experts in Slovenia and abroad. Established in 2004 and managed by Venture Factory (Tovarna podjemov) in Maribor, it is a founding member of the European Startup Network and the Startup Europe CEE Network, Slovenia's ambassador within Startup Europe, and the organiser of the PODIM conference.

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