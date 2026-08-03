Temu Joins Cross-Border Commerce Europe, Strengthening Ties Across the EU's Retail and Marketplace Community

BRUSSELS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global e-commerce platform Temu has joined Cross-Border Commerce Europe (CBCommerce) as a member, deepening its engagement with the seller community to share knowledge and facilitate e-commerce activity across Europe.

Temu will take part in CBCommerce's business accelerator activities to share expertise and provide onboarding resources to sellers.

"Cross-border Commerce Europe has become the key driver of growth and competitiveness for the European retail sector. As the only publisher of European cross-border e-commerce data, our mission is to provide objective market intelligence to those Cross-Border e-commerce champions active in Europe." said Carine Moitier, Founder & CEO at Cross-Border Commerce Europe. "Today, we are pleased to welcome TEMU to our business accelerating platform and look forward to a constructive dialogue in support of a competitive and sustainable European cross-border e-commerce single market."

"Europe is a market we're committed to for the long term, and that means engaging directly with the platforms that shape how cross-border commerce works here. We're glad to be part of CBCommerce's network," said a Temu spokesperson.

About Cross-Border Commerce Europe

Cross-Border Commerce Europe (CBCommerce) is a Brussels-based research, publishing, and events platform focused on cross-border e-commerce in Europe. Its membership includes retailers, marketplaces, and other industry stakeholders across the EU, spanning both small and mid-sized businesses and larger companies.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.