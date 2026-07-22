Temu Partners with APDC in Portugal to Strengthen Digital Commerce for Portuguese Businesses

The collaboration will promote knowledge sharing, industry dialogue and practical engagement with Portuguese businesses and digital-sector stakeholders.

LISBON, Portugal, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global e-commerce platform Temu and the Portuguese Association for the Development of Communications (APDC) today announced a new collaboration aimed at strengthening dialogue, knowledge-sharing and responsible digital commerce in Portugal.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding, Temu will join APDC's network of businesses, institutions, experts and public-sector stakeholders contributing to Portugal's digital transformation. The collaboration will provide opportunities to exchange perspectives on the evolving e-commerce landscape and the opportunities and responsibilities associated with digital marketplaces.

"At APDC, we believe innovation is at its strongest when it is shared. We are delighted to welcome Temu to our community and are confident that this partnership will help foster a more collaborative, innovative and transformative digital ecosystem," said Sandra Fazenda Almeida, Executive Director, APDC.

As part of the cooperation, Temu will join APDC as an institutional member and participate in relevant association activities and industry discussions. The two will also work together on a series of knowledge-sharing and business engagement initiatives:

Support for Portuguese businesses: APDC will help share relevant information with members interested in exploring online marketplace opportunities, while Temu will provide onboarding resources, marketplace expertise and access to local business support.

APDC will help share relevant information with members interested in exploring online marketplace opportunities, while Temu will provide onboarding resources, marketplace expertise and access to local business support. E-commerce knowledge-sharing: APDC will host an online thought-leadership session bringing together businesses, experts and relevant stakeholders to discuss e-commerce trends, regulatory developments and their practical implications for Portuguese companies.

APDC will host an online thought-leadership session bringing together businesses, experts and relevant stakeholders to discuss e-commerce trends, regulatory developments and their practical implications for Portuguese companies. Industry engagement: Temu will contribute to discussions on how marketplace channels can support business digitalisation and sharing practical market experience.

"Through our cooperation with APDC, we will engage with local businesses and other stakeholders in Portugal, share our experience and better understand local priorities," said a Temu spokesperson. "We hope these exchanges can contribute to the responsible development of the European digital economy."

Since entering Portugal in 2023, Temu has expanded its engagement with local consumers and businesses. The platform was recently named a "2026 Recommended Brand" by Portal da Queixa based on consumer satisfaction ratings. In December 2025, Temu and CTT Correios de Portugal (CTT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen logistics collaboration and support local sellers in Europe.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in 90+ markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

About APDC

APDC is a non-profit scientific and technical association established in 1984 and recognised as a body of public utility. Its principal mission is to promote and contribute to the study and dissemination of developments in communications, information and communication technologies (ICT) and media, as well as their impact on the Portuguese economy and society, contributing to the construction of a Digital Information and Knowledge Society.

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