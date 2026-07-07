Temu Becomes First E-Commerce Marketplace to Join Italy's National Anti-Counterfeiting Initiative VER.O

Temu deepens partnership with consumer rights group CODICI to support Italy's Verify the Original initiative to combat online counterfeiting.

ROME, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global e-commerce platform Temu and Centro per i Diritti del Cittadino (CODICI), a leading Italian consumer rights organization, today announced a strategic collaboration under the VER.O – Verifica l'Originale (Verify the Original) Project, a national initiative designed to strengthen consumer awareness, support reporting of potentially non-compliant products, and promote safer online purchasing practices.

Temu is currently the first e-commerce marketplace participating in the VER.O framework, which is funded by the Italian Ministry of Business and Made in Italy (MIMIT). The initiative involves collaboration with institutional stakeholders, enforcement authorities, and selected private-sector partners, including the Italian Patent and Trademark Office (UIBM), the Guardia di Finanza, and the ICQRF (Central Inspectorate for the Protection of Quality and Fraud Repression of Agri-food Products).

Through VER.O, consumers are encouraged to actively flag products they suspect to be non-authentic or non-compliant. These reports are collected through CODICI's digital tools and routed through dedicated, fast-tracked channels established with participating partners like Temu, supporting a structured and efficient review of relevant cases.

"Digital commerce offers incredible convenience, but it must be built on a foundation of safety, transparency, and consumer awareness," said Ivano Giacomelli, National Secretary of CODICI. "Our collaboration with Temu through the VER.O project represents an important step in deepening our ongoing partnership, and strengthening the connection between consumers and digital platforms."

Beyond reactive reporting, the partnership also focuses on proactive consumer education. CODICI and Temu will jointly develop and share practical guidance to help consumers spot indicators of non-compliant goods, understand how to submit reports and request assistance through CODICI's established consumer channels.

"At Temu, we are committed to working with trusted partners to strengthen consumer awareness and improve how potential issues are identified and resolved," said a Temu spokesperson. "Our participation in the VER.O initiative reflects our ongoing efforts to support responsible digital commerce and contribute to broader ecosystem collaboration on product integrity and the protection of local brands."

The enhanced collaboration with CODICI is part of Temu's wider efforts to engage with consumer protection groups, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and investment bodies across Europe. As part of this regional commitment to transparency and cooperation, the platform held over 100 meetings and participated in 30 conferences during the first half of 2026 alone.

Temu is committed to strengthening intellectual property protection through proactive monitoring and collaboration with global industry partners. As a member of the International Trademark Association (INTA) and its Anti-Counterfeiting Committee, Temu works alongside rights holders and industry stakeholders to support effective brand protection in digital commerce. The company has also signed an MoU with the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC) to further deepen cooperation on intellectual property protection and strengthen efforts to combat online counterfeiting.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

About CODICI

CODICI – Centro per i Diritti del Cittadino is an Italian consumer association dedicated to the protection of consumer rights. The organisation works through information, assistance, advocacy, and reporting activities to support consumers in areas including digital commerce, product safety, transparency, and fair market practices.

About VER.O – Verifica l'Originale

VER.O is a national initiative promoted by CODICI and funded by the Italian Ministry of Business and Made in Italy (MIMIT). The project aims to strengthen consumer awareness on counterfeiting risks, enhance reporting mechanisms, and promote digital tools and educational resources to support safer online shopping. VER.O engages citizens, schools, institutions, and selected private-sector partners in a coordinated approach to consumer protection.

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