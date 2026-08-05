Symphony Talent Launches AI Search Visibility Solutions to Help Employers Take Control of Their AI-Driven Search Presence

New offering benchmarks employer visibility across leading AI search platforms, acts on the findings to improve career site, content and media, and monitors ongoing performance.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, a global leader in talent acquisition solutions, today announced the launch of AI Search Visibility Solutions, a new offering that gives talent acquisition (TA) and employer brand (EB) leaders a benchmarked, repeatable way to understand, influence, and continuously improve how their organization appears across leading AI search platforms, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and more.

Job seekers increasingly use generative AI throughout the candidate journey to research employers, prepare application materials, and navigate the hiring process. As a result, employer perception is shaped not only by what organizations publish, but also by how AI platforms interpret, summarize, and surface that information to prospective candidates.

AI Search Visibility Solutions closes that gap with one connected engagement, built on a four-part framework:

Visibility Index : a benchmarked audit of employer brand visibility across a defined set of candidate questions and leading AI platforms, identifying where and how the brand appears and where meaningful gaps exist.

: a benchmarked audit of employer brand visibility across a defined set of candidate questions and leading AI platforms, identifying where and how the brand appears and where meaningful gaps exist. Visibility Accelerator : prioritized, data-informed improvements to career sites, jobs, and employer brand content, with progress tracked against the initial Visibility Index benchmark.

: prioritized, data-informed improvements to career sites, jobs, and employer brand content, with progress tracked against the initial Visibility Index benchmark. Visibility Amplifier : competitor analysis, content experimentation, and AI-channel and media strategy designed to strengthen employer visibility in high-intent candidate moments, including emerging paid opportunities where available.

: competitor analysis, content experimentation, and AI-channel and media strategy designed to strengthen employer visibility in high-intent candidate moments, including emerging paid opportunities where available. Visibility Intelligence: recurring monitoring that tracks changes in visibility as AI platforms evolve, surfacing meaningful shifts and recommended actions so teams can respond quickly.

Every layer of the offering is AI-powered and human-guided: AI supports benchmarking, prompt testing, and recurring monitoring at a scale and cadence difficult to sustain manually. Symphony Talent strategists interpret the findings, prioritize opportunities, and coordinate action across career sites, content, employer brand, and media. As a result, clients receive an ongoing decision framework, backed by experts, to execute against it, not a one-time report or an uncontextualized dashboard.

"For years, brand visibility was managed primarily through search rankings, job distribution, and paid media. AI search changes the equation because candidates may form an impression of an employer without ever visiting its career site. Paid, owned, and earned visibility remain distinct, but they now need to be planned as one connected strategy. When talent acquisition teams evaluate those signals together, they can see much more clearly where their brand, content, technology, and media need to work in concert."

— Michael Drayer, SVP, General Manager, AdTech & Media, Symphony Talent

AI Search Visibility Solutions are available now to Symphony Talent clients and prospective clients. Talent acquisition and employer brand leaders can connect with Symphony Talent to learn more about how their organization currently appears across AI search platforms.

Learn more here.

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent delivers innovative, award-winning talent acquisition solutions that empower clients worldwide to expertly advance talent and teams. Our comprehensive suite of full-funnel solutions, including The Studio at Symphony Talent for brand and creative services, plus our data analytics tools, helps clients execute and optimize hiring strategies, ensuring differentiated candidate experiences and improved outcomes from attraction to hire. Visit symphonytalent.com to learn more.