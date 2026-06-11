Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market worth $31.45 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the sustainable aviation fuel market is projected to reach USD 31.45 billion by 2031 from USD 4.86 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 45.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 190 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 340 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.86 billion

USD 4.86 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 31.45 billion

USD 31.45 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 45.3%

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Trends & Insights:

The sustainable aviation fuel market is growing as the aviation industry focuses more on reducing carbon emissions. Airlines are increasing the use of sustainable aviation fuel to support sustainability goals. Many operators are also trying to reduce the environmental impact of flight operations. Governments are supporting the market through blending mandates and emissions-reduction policies. Fuel producers are investing in renewable fuel plants to improve fuel supply. Companies are also working on advanced feedstock processing technologies to improve production efficiency.

By feedstock type, the renewable electricity & CO2 (FORe-SAF/PTL) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 60.7% from 2026 to 2031.

By fuel type, the bio-based SAF segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 44.3% from 2026 to 2031.

By biofuel conversion pathway, the Fischer Tropsch (FT) segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 57.2% during the forecast period.

By region, North America dominated the sustainable aviation fuel market with a share of 38.4% in 2025.

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With airlines focusing on net-zero emissions, the market for sustainable aviation fuel is expanding. Airlines are investing more in facilities that produce renewable fuels to raise the supply of the fuel for use in commercial flights. Governments are backing the market with sustainability rules and fuel-blending mandates. Feedstock processing methods are also becoming more effective for fuel production. Partnerships among fuel producers, airlines, and airport operators are supporting wider fuel adoption across the aviation industry.

By biofuel blending capacity, the up to 10% segment held the largest market share in 2025

The up to 10% blending capacity segment captured the largest market share in 2025 as it is compatible with existing aircraft engines plus fuel infrastructure. Airlines and fuel suppliers are adopting lower blending ratios to support gradual sustainable aviation fuel integration. This helps avoid major operational changes. Government mandates for blending are also supporting the use of lower SAF blending levels. The segment requires lower production volumes, which makes fuel distribution easier across commercial aviation operations.

By platform, the commercial aircraft segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

The commercial aircraft segment holds the largest market share because of the high volume of commercial flight operations. Airlines are increasing the use of sustainable aviation fuel to reduce carbon emissions. Many airlines are also focusing on sustainability targets and aviation emission regulations. Governments and aviation authorities are supporting sustainable aviation fuel adoption through blending mandates. Long-term fuel supply agreements between airlines and fuel producers are also supporting the use of sustainable aviation fuel in commercial aircraft operations.

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By region, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

The North American sustainable aviation fuel Industry holds the largest market share because of strong government support for aviation decarbonization and renewable fuel adoption. Airlines and aviation companies are increasing investments in sustainable aviation fuel procurement to reduce carbon emissions. The presence of major sustainable aviation fuel producers is also supporting market growth. Advanced renewable fuel production facilities are improving fuel availability across the region. Long-term fuel supply agreements between airlines, fuel producers, and airport operators are further increasing sustainable aviation fuel adoption in commercial aviation operations.

The report profiles key players such as Neste, TotalEnergies, World Energy, LLC, Eni S.P.A, and OMV Aktiengesellschaft. These companies have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, investments, and defense contracts, to strengthen their presence in the sustainable fuel aviation companies.

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