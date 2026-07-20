Sungrow_Secures_World_s_First_German_Inertia_Market__Passport__with_VDE_FNN_Prototype_Certificate

MUNICH, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, achieved another global milestone in grid-forming technology. The company's SC210HX series Power Conversion Systems (PCS) have obtained the VDE FNN Prototype Certificate issued by TÜV Rheinland of Germany, becoming the world's first energy storage PCS to pass the full set of German medium- and high-voltage grid connection standards alongside grid-forming performance verification.

This breakthrough enables PowerTitan energy storage systems equipped with this SC210HX PCS series to shorten the grid connection timeline drastically, reduce project acceptance risks, accelerate access to Europe's latest inertia market, and substantially boost the investment and financing competitiveness of energy storage projects.

Developed by VDE FNN, the organization responsible for Germany's grid technology and operational standards, the certification framework sets comprehensive requirements for medium- and high-voltage grid integration. Widely recognized by European grid operators, developers, and financial institutions, it serves as a critical benchmark for evaluating the compliance, reliability, and grid-support capabilities of energy storage projects.

Powered by Sungrow self-developed Stem-Cell Grid-Forming Technology, energy storage systems equipped with the SC210CX series PCS deliver outstanding grid adaptability and stable grid support. The system can independently absorb or output active and reactive power to support full-scenario grid demands, including frequency regulation, voltage regulation, and backup power support. On weak grids with high penetration of renewable energy, the converter maintains voltage-source characteristics and rapidly outputs dynamic reactive current upon grid short-circuit faults. Furthermore, the system can establish a power grid without external synchronization, supporting black start and islanded operation to effectively resolve grid connection pain points for remote European energy storage plants and off-grid projects.

By successfully completing the stringent VDE FNN testing process, Sungrow has verified that its hardware reliability, proprietary control algorithms, and grid-forming performance fully meet Germany's strictest mandatory grid standards. The certification represents authoritative recognition of Sungrow's technical leadership in advanced energy storage and grid-support solutions.

Beyond its technical significance, this certification also delivers tangible commercial value for project developers. European market standards keep getting stricter, and leading investment institutions and lending banks use TÜV Rheinland VDE certification as a core metric for assessing project compliance and equipment reliability. This certification enables developers to significantly shorten grid-connection timelines, avoid project delays during acceptance and comply with Europe's latest entry rules for inertia-based energy storage. Additionally, it strengthens the credibility, bankability, asset value, and financing prospects of energy storage projects.

Leveraging its full lineup of VDE-compliant grid-forming energy storage products, Sungrow will continue to deepen its expertise in Europe's energy transition and deliver safer, more grid-friendly, high -yield energy storage solutions to global customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3006323/Sungrow_Secures_World_s_First_German_Inertia_Market__Passport__with_VDE_FNN_Prototype_Certificate.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg