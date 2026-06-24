Rapid addition of the largest IPO in market history underscores the broker's commitment to meeting trader demand in real time

DUBAI, UAE, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER has added SPCX CFD (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.) to its trading platform, available on MT5 from 15 June 2026 and on the STARTRADER App from 18 June 2026. The listing comes just three days after SpaceX's Nasdaq debut on 12 June.

SpaceX's IPO was the largest in U.S. market history, raising $85 billion through the sale of more than 555 million shares at $135 per share. The stock closed its first session at $160.95, up 19%, with trading volume exceeding 500 million shares.

STARTRADER Lists SpaceX (SPCX) CFD Days After Historic Nasdaq Debut

For STARTRADER, listing SPCX CFD within days of its public debut reflects a core principle: when traders want access, the platform delivers.

Listing a newly public stock at this scale requires coordination across compliance, platform integration, and risk management. Available with 5x leverage and extended trading hours (Monday to Friday, 16:30-23:00), subject to applicable entity conditions, the rapid launch demonstrates STARTRADER's operational readiness.

"When history's largest IPO enters the public market, demand for timely access can be significant. Listing SPCX CFD within days of its Nasdaq debut reflects our focus on providing timely access to newly available instruments." – Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER

SPCX CFD joins STARTRADER's growing asset list, reflecting strong client demand. The infrastructure used for this launch is built to support upcoming high-profile tech listings as they hit the market.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY. Regulated and licensed through entities across five jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER operates in accordance with the permissions granted to each respective entity and combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

Disclaimer: The content is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Services may not be available in all jurisdictions and are subject to local regulatory restrictions. Trading in financial instruments, including CFDs, involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose more than your initial investment.

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