SKHY gives clients direct exposure to a key supplier of high-bandwidth memory at the heart of the AI acceleration market.

DUBAI, UAE, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER today announced the launch of SK Hynix Inc. (SKHY) as a US Stock CFD on its trading platform, available from July 22, 2026. Moving swiftly following SK Hynix's recent US listing, which raised approximately $26.5 billion, STARTRADER is ensuring clients can engage with this name at the earliest opportunity.

STARTRADER Launches SKHY as SK Hynix Makes Its US Market Debut, Giving Clients Timely Access to a Key AI Memory Name

This is precisely the type of occasion STARTRADER builds its product strategy around. As significant names enter the US market and begin drawing institutional attention, STARTRADER moves decisively to ensure clients have access when it carries the most relevance. For a company of SK Hynix's standing in the AI memory supply chain, its US debut represents exactly that kind of opportunity.

The decision reflects a product philosophy centred on anticipation. As the boundary between global and US-listed equities continues to narrow, STARTRADER intends to remain consistently at that intersection, connecting clients to names the global investment community is beginning to follow closely and providing the access needed to engage with both confidence and context.

"Clients who follow the AI infrastructure story understand that the opportunity runs through the entire supply chain, including the memory and bandwidth that make large-scale AI possible. SK Hynix's arrival on the US market made this the right moment to act, and acting early on behalf of our clients is exactly what we intend to keep doing."

Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER

SKHY marks the latest addition in a product offering designed to keep clients directly connected to the names and sectors defining the next phase of global market development, with the breadth and precision to engage with structural investment themes as they take shape.

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About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY. Regulated infive jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.