Through SQD 360, Subsquid's enterprise arm, SQD now contributes to the datasets behind Google Cloud's blockchain analytics in BigQuery

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SQD, the enterprise-ready backbone for blockchain data, has announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to expand Cloud Web3 Blockchain Analytics.

Delivered through Subsquid's enterprise arm, SQD 360, SQD provides the indexing and data pipelines behind Google Cloud's Blockchain Analytics. SQD 360 is the infrastructure that keeps the data accurate, complete, fresh and ready to query, right where analysts, developers and enterprises already work.

SQD Partners with Google Cloud to Expand Blockchain Analytics

SQD validates every block with six cryptographic checks before it's served - multi-source verification, transaction roots, state roots and more. This helps ensure the data delivered is of the highest correctness possible. It's the same validated, enterprise-grade foundation SQD is known for, now helping to enable blockchain analytics inside BigQuery - Google Cloud's fully managed, serverless data platform with built-in machine learning and business intelligence.

"For us at Subsquid, this is a natural extension of a simple belief: blockchain data should be complete, accurate, and provable and most importantly of all, openly accessible. Bringing that standard to a platform like Google Cloud Web3 Blockchain Analytics is a meaningful step toward making blockchain analytics usable at enterprise scale," said Wanja Oberhof, CEO of SQD.

"Partnering with Google Cloud Web3 to bring our validated data standard to BigQuery is a defining step for SQD, and a strong signal that enterprise-grade blockchain data has arrived.

This partnership builds toward a shared goal with Google Cloud Web3: open access to public Web3 data as a foundation the whole ecosystem can build on," continued Oberhof.

This is a foundation, with more to come - including expanded capabilities, more chains and agentic enhancement on the roadmap. For more information, visit sqd.dev and follow SQD on X, LinkedIn, and Telegram.

Wanja Oberhof is available for interview upon request

About SQD:

SQD is the enterprise-ready backbone for blockchain data. SQD delivers validated, real-time blockchain data across more than 225 networks through a single streaming API, giving applications, institutions, and AI agents a fast, accurate, and verifiable view of on-chain activity. Founded in 2021 in Zug, Switzerland, SQD powers production infrastructure for customers including Morpho, GMX, PancakeSwap, RAILGUN, zkVerify, and Deutsche Telekom.