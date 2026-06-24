Subsquid Labs Announces Strategic Repositioning Toward Institutional Clients

New Board Brings Together Leading Voices from Crypto, Capital Markets, AI, and Internet Investing.

ZUG, Switzerland, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subsquid Labs GmbH, the team behind SQD, the leading onchain data layer, today announced a strategic repositioning toward enterprise and institutional clients beyond Web3. The repositioning is led by a new executive team and a high-calibre board built to support the company's next phase of growth.

Investor Wanja S. Oberhof has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Former EY partner Robert Jung joins to lead the company's transformation and institutional scaling as Head of Transformation, bringing more than two decades of experience in transformation and operational scaling. Founder Marcel Fohrmann will continue to support SQD on protocol and ecosystem matters.

The newly constituted board reflects the breadth of SQD's institutional ambition:

Davey Airey, Chairman — cofounder of Boost By Banter.

⁠Dr. Marcel Reichart — Rezolve Ai

Jordi Alexander — founder and CIO of Selini.

Sebastian Weiss — founder of RaceBets.

Jesus Martinez — AI and crypto markets analyst.

Clemens Jakopitsch — Director of Digital Assets, Piëch Family Office.

Dimitrii Zhelezov (phd.) - Co-Founder & CTO Subsquid Labs.

"SQD has built the most credible onchain data infrastructure in the market. Our job now is to make it the obvious choice for institutional clients beyond Web3," said Wanja S. Oberhof, CEO. "With this team and this board, we have the operating discipline and the network to do exactly that."

The announcement comes against a backdrop of accelerating institutional adoption. SQD's served data volume has reached an all-time high of 1.4 petabytes per day, up from 240 terabytes per day in February 2026. The platform now indexes more than 225 networks through a single API and powers production infrastructure for protocols managing over USD 11 billion in total value locked.

"SQD has built the technical backbone for the next generation of onchain finance, and the numbers prove it," said Dan Wagner, CEO of Rezolve AI. "We are excited about the new team taking SQD into its institutional phase. Wanja brings exactly the operating discipline and capital-markets perspective this moment requires, and we look forward to a long and productive partnership."

The enterprise rollout is already in motion, with multiple institutional engagements progressing through the commercial pipeline.

About Subsquid Labs GmbH

Subsquid Labs is the team behind SQD, the leading onchain data layer. SQD delivers validated, real-time blockchain data across more than 225 networks through a single streaming API. Production customers include Morpho, GMX, PancakeSwap, RAILGUN, zkVerify, and Deutsche Telekom. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.