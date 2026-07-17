Sokin Now Lets UK Businesses Take Card Payments Online

New Checkout and Payment Links functionality lets UK businesses receive customer payments by card and digital wallet, creating an end-to-end solution from their Sokin account

LONDON, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sokin, the global financial infrastructure company, is launching Sokin Checkout and Payment Links for UK businesses. The two products give businesses and finance teams a single place to collect customer payments by card, Apple Pay, Google Pay and other methods, with funds settling directly into the company's Sokin account with no separate integration to build or maintain.

Sokin Checkout and Payment Links combine with Sokin's existing Send capabilities, multi-currency accounts, FX and treasury infrastructure to give UK businesses a single platform to manage their entire cross-border financial stack. In one place UK businesses can receive, convert, send, control and earn money across borders. An AI agentic layer sits on top, helping businesses manage risk, optimise exposure and make financial decisions in real time.

"Businesses shouldn't have to run their financial operations across a dozen disconnected tools and multiple banking partners to scale globally," said Vroon Modgill, founder and CEO at Sokin. "We're building unified global financial infrastructure where businesses can pay, hold, convert, and now receive funds, all in the same place. Adding the ability to accept funds through payment links and online checkouts is a major step toward that vision."

Payment Links let businesses generate a secure payment request, share it by link or QR code, and receive funds directly into their Sokin account. Many finance teams still manually request payment and chase late payers by email, while managing receipt of funds through various external tools. Sokin Payment Links replaces that work with automatic reminders and late notices that follow up on the company's behalf and provides live payment status updated inside the platform.

Sokin Checkout, which launched in the US in April 2026, allows businesses to accept multi-currency payments with ease through a Sokin-hosted payment page or embedded in their online storefront at point of sale. Customers can pay on their terms, including with existing reward programmes and any pre-agreed credit, while the funds settle into the same Sokin account a business already uses to hold and move money.

At launch, UK businesses can accept payments in USD, GBP, EUR and CAD with like-for-like settlement, across Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Alipay and WeChat Pay. Sokin will add more payment methods over time to widen its global coverage.

"By integrating receivables directly into primary financial workflows, companies benefit from reduced overhead and enhanced oversight via a unified dashboard and single login," said Peter Daunton, chief product office at Sokin. "With Payment Links and Checkout, the entire lifecycle, from the initial request and automated follow-ups to the final settlement, is centralised, ensuring that receiving payments is as straight forward as every other Sokin feature."

About Sokin

Sokin is a global financial infrastructure company that helps businesses move, manage and optimise money across borders. Its platform unifies accounts, FX, treasury, settlement and spend, and is built to be accessed however businesses choose to work, whether through the platform, an API or AI agents. Today it lets global businesses send and exchange more than 70 currencies and hold balances in 26 currencies through multi-currency IBANs and local currency accounts. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has offices in the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Mexico, Norway and India. For more information, visit www.sokin.com.

Media Contact

James Hannaford, Chief Growth Officer, james.hannaford@sokin.com