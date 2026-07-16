Sobi Q2 2026 report: Significant growth with important pipeline progress

STOCKHOLM, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announced its report for the second quarter of 2026.

Second Quarter 2026

Total revenue increased 29 per cent at CER (constant exchange rates), 27 per cent at actual rates, to SEK 7,842 M (6,175)

Haematology revenue increased 27 per cent at CER to SEK 5,726 M (4,570), mainly driven by strong sales of Altuvoct of SEK 1,554 M (627) and of Doptelet of SEK 1,628 M (1,220)

Immunology revenue increased 37 per cent at CER to SEK 1,711 M (1,288), driven by strong sales of Gamifant of SEK 794 M (632) and Kineret of SEK 861 M (749)

Revenue from the strategic portfolio 1 grew by 53 per cent at CER to SEK 5,095 M (3,384)

grew by 53 per cent at CER to SEK 5,095 M (3,384) The adjusted EBITA margin 1,2 was 35 per cent (34), excluding IAC 2 of SEK 355 M (237). EBITA 1 was SEK 2,843 M (1,863), corresponding to a margin of 36 per cent (30). EBIT was SEK 1,627 M (1,010)

was 35 per cent (34), excluding IAC of SEK 355 M (237). EBITA was SEK 2,843 M (1,863), corresponding to a margin of 36 per cent (30). EBIT was SEK 1,627 M (1,010) Earnings per share (EPS) before dilution was SEK 3.17 (1.85) and EPS after dilution was SEK 3.14 (1.83). Adjusted EPS before dilution 1 was SEK 4.00 (2.38) and adjusted EPS after dilution 1 was SEK 3.96 (2.36)

was SEK 4.00 (2.38) and adjusted EPS after dilution was SEK 3.96 (2.36) Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 1,912 M (1,448)

NASP: Complete Response Letter (CRL) received on manufacturing with a clear path to resubmission for the potential treatment of uncontrolled gout

Pozdeutinurad: Positive topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 REDUCE 2 study in gout

Outlook 2026 – Updated

Revenue is anticipated to grow by a mid-to high-teens percentage at CER (previously low double-digit)

The adjusted EBITA margin is anticipated to be in the mid-to high-30s percentage of revenue (previously mid 30s)

1. Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).

2. Items affecting comparability (IAC).

Investors, analysts, and the media are invited to a conference call on the same day at 14:00 CEST, 13:00 BST, and 08:00 EDT. The call will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

HD Web Phone™: click here

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 203 059 58 63

United States: +1 631 570 56 13

For other countries, please find the details here.

Sobi®

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 2,000 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2025, revenue amounted to SEK 28 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below on 16 July 2026 at 08:00 CEST.

Gerard Tobin

Head of Investor Relations

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