STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi plans to publish its report for the second quarter of 2026 on 16 July 2026 at 08:00 CEST.

Investors, analysts, and the media are invited to a conference call on the same day at 14:00 CEST, 13:00 BST, and 08:00 EDT. The call will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

HD Web Phone™: click here

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 203 059 58 63

United States: +1 631 570 56 13

For other countries, please find the details here.

Sobi®

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 2,000 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2025, revenue amounted to SEK 28 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Gerard Tobin

Head of Investor Relations

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https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/invitation--sobi-s-q2-2026-report,c4369167

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