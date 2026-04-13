SKF to publish Q1 report on 21 April

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SKF

13 Apr, 2026, 06:27 GMT

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Q1 results for 2026 on 21 April at approximately 07:30 (CEST).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join an audio webcast, which will be held in English, at 08:30 (CEST). Please note that the start time differs from previous quarters.

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers:
Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/69aab7a8e4fbb0001603e68d/laodr
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
UK / International: +44 207 107 0613

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://www.skf.com/group/investors/financials/quarterly-reports?page=1 

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
      (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-to-publish-q1-report-on-21-april,c4333660

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