SKF to publish Q2 report on 17 July
News provided bySKF
08 Jul, 2026, 11:46 GMT
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Q2 results for 2026 on 17 July at approximately 07:30 (CEST).
Investors, analysts and media are invited to join an audio webcast, which will be held in English, at 08:30 (CEST).
To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers:
Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/6a1d5f4ca4edcf000e53e47f/kcay
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
UK / International: +44 203 059 5863
All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://www.skf.com/group/investors/financials/quarterly-reports?page=1
Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.
Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)
For further information, please contact:
Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; sophie.arnius@skf.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-to-publish-q2-report-on-17-july,c4372368
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