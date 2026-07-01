STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska divests a self-developed rental multifamily project, Traktören 20, in Tureberg in central Sollentuna, Sweden, to the Folksam Group through KPA Pension. The transaction value is about SEK 570M which will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Property Development in the second quarter of 2026. The takeover will take place in connection with completion, planned for the first quarter of 2029. The construction contract amounts to about SEK 320M and will be included in the order intake for Sweden in the second quarter of 2026.

The project comprises a total of 154 rental apartments with a lettable area of about 8,700 square meters (93,600 sq ft). The development is designed in five to seven floors with an underlying garage and focuses on functional floor plans and good quality of living.

The development is characterized by high ambitions in sustainability, where the buildings are designed to achieve energy class B and certification according to Miljöbyggnad Silver. The focus is on reducing climate impact throughout the entire life cycle - from construction to management - and creating values that last over time.

Preparatory work has started with construction scheduled to begin in the third quarter of this year.

For further information please contact:

Olof Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska, tel +46 (0)10 448 67 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-divests-rental-multifamily-project-in-sollentuna--sweden--for-about-sek-570m,c4369420

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