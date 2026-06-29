Skanska builds the commercial office 55 Old Broad Street in the City of London, UK, for GBP 282M, about SEK 3.5 billion

STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with AshbyCapital to deliver 55 Old Broad Street, a 23-storey commercial office near Liverpool Street Station in London, UK. The contract is worth GBP 282M, about SEK 3.5 billion, which will be included in order bookings for Europe for the second quarter of 2026.

55 Old Broad Street will deliver landmark commercial office building in London's financial district. Upon completion, it will provide approximately 25,000 square meters (270,000 sq ft) of high-quality workspace, alongside 1,400 square meters (15,000 sq ft) of retail, food, beverage and public realm areas. Skanska will deliver the full construction of the project, including the mechanical, electrical and public health engineering systems installation.

The contract also includes the refurbishment of 65 Old Broad Street, a five-storey building adjacent to 55 Old Broad Street.

Construction starts in October 2026 and is expected to be completed in late 2029.

For further information please contact:

Matthew Woodhouse, Senior Communications Business Partner, Skanska UK, tel +44 (0) 739 209 8683

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-the-commercial-office-55-old-broad-street-in-the-city-of-london--uk--for-gbp-282m--ab,c4368228

The following files are available for download: