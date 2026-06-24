Skanska builds a new convention center hotel in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, for USD 325M, about SEK 3.0 billion

STOCKHOLM, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with a Portman Holdings, LLC managed entity for a new Cincinnati Marriott hotel adjacent to the Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. The contract is worth USD 325M, about SEK 3.0 billion, which will be included in the U.S. order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.

The new 61,400 square meters (approximately 660,500-SF), 21-story high-rise Marriott hotel will be located directly across from the First Financial [Convention] Center. The 700-room hotel will feature a rooftop terrace, conference rooms, flexible meeting space, ballrooms, ground floor retail, and a skybridge connecting the hotel to the convention center and parking areas. The project will support the city's growth by attracting conventions and driving economic development.

The project begins in June 2026 and is expected to reach completion by the end of 2028.

For further information please contact:

Peggy Cook, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 (513) 222 5310

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-a-new-convention-center-hotel-in-cincinnati--ohio--usa--for-usd-325m--about-sek-3-0-b,c4366832

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