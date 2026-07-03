Simplilearn Partners With Virginia Tech to Launch Professional Certificate Program in AI-Powered Cybersecurity

PLANO, Texas, 03 July 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, has partnered with Virginia Tech Continuing and Professional Education to launch the Professional Certificate Program in AI-Powered Cybersecurity. The program will help professionals build practical cybersecurity expertise while understanding how AI is transforming modern security operations. Spanning 18 weeks, the program features live online classes, hands-on labs, guided practices, case studies, and portfolio-based learning experiences aligned with real-world cybersecurity environments.

Cyber threats are becoming increasingly automated and AI-driven, pushing organizations to seek professionals who can combine cybersecurity fundamentals with AI-enabled defence capabilities. The global cybersecurity workforce gap has already crossed 4 million professionals. Industry reports indicate that AI-powered attacks are becoming more adaptive and harder to detect, while organizations continue to invest in AI-enabled security systems to strengthen threat detection, automate response, and protect critical infrastructure.

The program combines foundational and advanced concepts across cybersecurity, ethical hacking, AI-driven defence strategies, and threat intelligence. It covers operating systems, enterprise infrastructure security, vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT), ransomware, and malware analysis. The program also includes hands-on experience with tools currently critical in the ecosystem, such as n8n, IntelMQ, Shodan, Wireshark, Splunk, Metasploit, Burp Suite, Nessus, and Google Colab.

Speaking about the program, Shelly Jobst, Director of Virginia Tech Continuing and Professional Education, said, "Cybersecurity is and will continue to advance with the growing influence of AI across enterprise systems and digital infrastructure. Organizations require professionals who can understand the foundations of security and the emerging role of AI in identifying and mitigating threats. Through this program, we aim to impart practical and future-ready capabilities for emerging cybersecurity roles."

The course reflects the evolution of cybersecurity roles by integrating AI applications across modern security workflows, including behavioral analytics, threat detection automation, and AI-assisted exploitation and post-exploitation techniques.

Commenting on the collaboration, Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Simplilearn, said, "We are pleased to partner with Virginia Tech Continuing and Professional Education to launch a program that addresses the growing convergence of AI and cybersecurity. As an upskilling platform, we understand that professionals need to develop expertise that goes beyond traditional approaches to threat detection and response. This course brings together hands-on cybersecurity learning with AI applications to help learners with job-ready capabilities for modern security environments."

The program is suitable for aspiring and early-career cybersecurity professionals, IT professionals, and learners looking to transition into cybersecurity roles with AI-focused capabilities. Candidates should have a foundational understanding of programming concepts, while prior work experience in technology or related fields is preferred but not mandatory.

Upon successful completion, learners will earn a joint Virginia Tech – Simplilearn digital badge and a

digital certificate available for download. Learners will also gain access to academic masterclasses taught by Virginia Tech instructors and a Virginia Tech Continuing and Professional Education alumni membership on LinkedIn.

Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University

Dedicated to its motto, Ut Prosim (That I May Serve), Virginia Tech pushes the boundaries of knowledge by taking a hands-on, transdisciplinary approach to preparing scholars to be leaders and problem solvers. A comprehensive land-grant institution that enhances the quality of life in Virginia and throughout the world, Virginia Tech is an inclusive community dedicated to knowledge, discovery, and creativity. The university offers more than 280 majors and degree programs to a diverse enrollment of more than 38,000 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students in a comprehensive range of colleges and schools. The university has a significant presence internationally and across Virginia, including Academic Building One and the Institute for Advanced Computing in Alexandria; the Health Sciences and Technology campus in Roanoke; sites in Newport News and Richmond; and numerous Extension offices and research centers. A leading global research institution, Virginia Tech conducts more than $650 million in research annually.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

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