Simplilearn Collaborates with Duke University to Prepare Professionals for the AI Era of Business Analysis

As organizations increasingly adopt AI-enabled workflows and data-driven operating models, the role of a business analyst is evolving beyond documentation and reporting. Today's business analysts are expected to use AI to analyze data faster, support Agile teams more effectively, and turn insights into smarter business decisions. This shift is reinforced by strong market demand, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting 98,100 management analyst jobs to be created from 2024 to 2034.

Speaking about the program, Richard Freishtat, Associate Dean for Executive Education at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, said, "Through our partnership with Simplilearn, we are combining cutting-edge academic insight with practical, industry-relevant learning. We continuously evaluate the skills needed in today's workplace and are excited to bring our faculty expertise to enhance the impact of business analysts through the vetted curriculum and masterclasses we lead in this program. Together with Simplilearn, we aim to prepare professionals with skills that are immediately applicable in a dynamic business environment."

The learning journey begins with BABOK® v3-aligned CBAP® certification live training, where learners earn 36 PDs/CDUs, then moves into AI-powered business analytics with Excel, GenAI-powered SQL, and Microsoft Power BI, and finally progresses to RPA, Agile frameworks, and a dedicated Agentic AI workshop for business analysis. It also includes hands-on exposure to core business analysis and AI-powered tools, as well as projects and an Agentic AI capstone focused on real-world business problems. Learners will also have access to exclusive mentor-led project support designed to strengthen practical business analysis skills.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Simplilearn, said, "Today's business professionals need to operate at the intersection of data, technology, and strategic thinking. Through our collaboration with Duke University, we have designed a learning journey that goes beyond conventional business analysis training. It combines practical business analysis with AI-powered productivity, Agentic AI fundamentals, and end-to-end problem-solving to help professionals build skills that remain relevant in an AI-driven business landscape."

The program is ideal for early- to mid-career professionals, recent graduates, and analysts who want to transition into business analysis, product, data, or decision-making roles. It also supports professionals from operations, support, marketing, and tech backgrounds who want to build practical skills in business analysis, modern tools, and AI-enabled workflows. Upon successful completion, learners will earn a globally recognized certificate from Duke University and Simplilearn.

About Duke University & Simplilearn Partnership

Duke University is a top-ranked private research university, placed #7 among U.S. National Universities (U.S. News & World Report 2026) and #14 globally in Time Magazine's World's Top Universities 2026.

The Duke University Fuqua School of Business ranks #12 in Business Analytics, reflecting its strength in analytics education and industry impact.

Duke University has chosen Simplilearn to power this program through Simplilearn's award-winning immersive learning model, including exclusive hands-on workshops on emerging technologies and industry applications. The program curriculum is vetted by Duke University faculty experts. In addition to approving program content, Duke Executive Education provides oversight of this program in relation to the instructor assessment process, quality assurance, student satisfaction, and program outcomes.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 15 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career and business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com.