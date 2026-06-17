Simplilearn Launches Alby AI, World's First Learner Centric Agentic AI Framework

PLANO, Texas, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global leader in digital skills training, today officially announced the launch of Alby AI, the world's first learner-centric Agentic AI framework. This groundbreaking framework includes multiple specialized agents that collaborate to seamlessly address all learner problem statements throughout their educational lifecycle.

As artificial intelligence continues to disrupt every major sector, professionals require an educational environment that is equally intelligent, responsive, and tailored to their personal trajectories.

Alby AI fundamentally transforms online upskilling by deploying an interconnected ecosystem of dedicated agents or "AI Buddies", each purpose-built to solve unique challenges throughout the learner's journey:

Mentorship Buddy: Guides prospective and current students right from the start, helping them analyze their goals and choose the right course.

Guides prospective and current students right from the start, helping them analyze their goals and choose the right course. Learning Buddy: Serves as an on-demand tutor, instantly answering academic and conceptual questions throughout the learning journey.

Serves as an on-demand tutor, instantly answering academic and conceptual questions throughout the learning journey. Quiz Buddy: Promotes knowledge retention and active recall by helping learners practice and revise core topics dynamically.

Promotes knowledge retention and active recall by helping learners practice and revise core topics dynamically. Project Buddy: Offers real-time assistance, feedback, and debugging guidance while learners are actively solving hands-on projects.

Offers real-time assistance, feedback, and debugging guidance while learners are actively solving hands-on projects. Support Buddy: Provides prompt, friction-free assistance with any operational or administrative support required on the platform.

Alby AI has been one of the key pillars of Simplilearn's brand re-positioning around the message, "Learn. Grow. Get Ahead with AI." Through this framework, Simplilearn ensures that its training programs not only help learners master AI-first skills across domains but also actively leverage cutting-edge AI architecture to deliver a much better, hyper-personalized learning experience for all.

"AI is altering how we consume content and how we learn. Questions that could previously be answered only by subject-matter experts can now be addressed in real time and on demand for learners. With ALBY, we are taking it to the next level. It is not one agent/bot trying to do everything. It works like a team of specialist buddies, each focused on a specific kind of help. Our goal is for ALBY to become the layer of intelligence that runs through the entire Simplilearn experience before a learner enrolls, while they are learning, and as they build toward their career goals. Alby AI already has 100,000 conversations monthly, and as we roll it out to all learners, we expect this to get to a million-plus monthly conversations soon." Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and COO at Simplilearn

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 2,000+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 15 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals. For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com