Signant Health Launches Forecasting & Planning Assist™, Putting the Power of Agentic AI in the Hands of Clinical Supply Experts

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the evidence generation company, today announced the launch of Forecasting & Planning Assist™, a purpose-built agentic AI capability for its clinical supply Forecasting & Planning solution. Powered by the latest advances in agentic AI, Forecasting & Planning Assist™ puts the full analytical power of the technology at the fingertips of clinical supply experts. It enables them to query data, execute configuration tasks, and monitor supply and enrollment risks across their portfolio in seconds through plain-language prompts, with complete oversight and control throughout. Experts spend less time on routine operational work and more time making high–impact decisions that require genuine supply expertise.

Sponsors license four purpose-built agents as an integrated bundle: the Admin Agent to query and manage trial data and system administration; the Trial Health Agent to monitor the full portfolio for enrollment data gaps and trial health risks; the Demand Planning Agent to update enrollment actuals and model recruitment scenarios; and the Supply Planning Agent to flag supply risks across lots, depots, and studies before they escalate.

Every agent operates within the user's existing role-based permissions, with a full GxP-compliant audit trail maintained throughout. Agents are trained on clinical supply workflows specifically and act within the same systems users already know, with no new interface to learn and no additional governance required.

"As clinical supply portfolios grow, so does the volume of routine work required to keep data current, risks visible, and operations on track, and that work falls on the same clinical supply teams who should be focused on high-impact supply decisions," said Oliver Cunningham, vice president of product management at Signant Health. "Forecasting & Planning Assist™ harnesses the latest advances in agentic AI to give supply experts immediate access to their data and the ability to act on it, without the friction of navigating screens or waiting for reports. Importantly, the supply experts remain in control throughout while AI handles the retrieval, the monitoring, and the execution of defined tasks. That combination of powerful AI and genuine expert oversight is what makes this approach both transformative and fit for a regulated environment."

Forecasting & Planning Assist™ builds on Signant's clinical supply Forecasting & Planning solution, which has a proven track record of helping clinical trial sponsors reduce costs, cut medication waste, and decrease emergency shipments across complex global portfolios, accelerating how teams work within that platform and amplifying the value it already delivers.

Forecasting & Planning Assist™ is available now. For further information on Signant's full suite of clinical supply solutions, visit www.signanthealth.com.

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company, leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to deliver quality evidence across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For over 25 years, 600+ sponsors and CROs of all sizes – including all Top 20 pharma – have trusted Signant's comprehensive eClinical solutions. Our clinical outcome assessments (eCOA, clinician ratings, cognitive testing) and wearable digital health technologies powered by Ametris provide the industry's most comprehensive evidence generation capabilities, alongside EDC, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com.

Contact:

Heather Bilinski

media@signanthealth.com

+1 610.400.4141