Signant Health Accelerates RTSM Study Builds and Amendments, Combining Deep Domain Expertise with AI Capability

Even the most complex RTSM builds no longer set the pace for trial timelines

PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the evidence generation company, today announced a significant step forward in the speed and agility with which it delivers Signant SmartSignals® RTSM study builds and protocol amendments. New study builds are now delivered up to 45 percent faster, and mid-study enhancements up to 60 percent faster, reinforcing Signant's position as the partner sponsors and CROs rely on for critical trial timelines.

As clinical trials grow in complexity and sponsors expect increasingly shorter startup timelines, the ability to build study applications and implement mid-study amendments quickly has become even more critical. Optimal management and allocation of investigational product in today's trials requires solutions that handle increasing complexity – including basket and platform studies, cohort designs, titration management, temperature management and quarantine, adaptive dose finding, and seamless phase 2/3 designs. Sponsors need the confidence that their RTSM systems can meet each study's technical requirements, and deliver rapid startup, without compromising quality and reliability. Signant has invested directly in meeting this need.

The acceleration draws on the latest advances in AI, applied within a delivery model built around Signant's over 25 years of deep RTSM expertise and implementation experience. The depth of knowledge, spanning thousands of studies across therapeutic areas and levels of complexity, combined with the analytical power of AI, gives Signant's delivery teams the ability to work with greater speed and precision across all study types. Throughout, experienced RTSM specialists remain firmly in control, ensuring technical rigor and deep domain knowledge at every step. The result is faster delivery that carries the same quality assurance customers have come to trust.

"This innovation gives sponsors both speed and confidence" said Sanjiv Waghmare, Signant's chief product officer. "The expertise and validated processes our customers trust are fully intact while we have given our implementation teams even more powerful tools to accelerate delivery of RTSM solutions, leveraging all our cumulative knowledge with greater efficiency and reliability. Sponsors running complex or rapidly evolving protocols can now plan their timelines with increasing speed and confidence."

The improvements cover the full scope of SmartSignals RTSM delivery, from initial study builds through to mid-study amendments. The tools enable delivery timeline estimates to be transparent and reliable, with mid-study changes ranging from as little as one week for routine operational changes through to larger amendments on fixed, transparent timelines. Customers benefit from greater predictability at every stage of the study lifecycle, within the same validated platform they have come to trust.

For further information about SmartSignals RTSM capabilities and delivery timelines, visit https://signanthealth.com/.

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company, leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to deliver quality evidence across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For over 25 years, 600+ sponsors and CROs of all sizes – including all Top 20 pharma – have trusted Signant's comprehensive eClinical solutions. Our clinical outcome assessments (eCOA, clinician ratings, cognitive testing) and wearable digital health technologies powered by Ametris provide the industry's most comprehensive evidence generation capabilities, alongside EDC, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com.

Contact:

Heather Bilinski

media@signanthealth.com

+1 610.400.4141