Share buybacks in Ericsson during the period June 15 - June 19, 2026
News provided byEricsson
22 Jun, 2026, 07:06 GMT
STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period June 15 - June 19, 2026, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ("Ericsson") (LEI code 549300W9JLPW15XIFM52) repurchased own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0000108656) as follows:
|
Date
|
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
|
Weighted average share price per day (SEK)
|
Total daily transaction value (SEK)
|
15/06/2026
|
859,742
|
116.0203
|
99,747,524.76
|
16/06/2026
|
2,110,421
|
112.3587
|
237,124,160.01
|
17/06/2026
|
1,064,259
|
110.5458
|
117,649,362.56
|
18/06/2026
|
771,356
|
110.0967
|
84,923,750.13
|
19/06/2026
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
4,805,778
|
112.2492
|
539,444,797.46
The share repurchases are a part of the share buyback program of up to SEK 15,000,000,000 which Ericsson announced on April 16, 2026 and which runs between April 23, 2026 and March 31, 2027, at the latest. The Board of Directors intends to propose to the 2027 Annual General Meeting that the repurchased shares, other than those used to fulfil Ericsson's obligations under its share-related incentive programs, are cancelled.
The share buyback program is executed in accordance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing MAR ("the Safe Harbour Regulation").
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE on behalf of Ericsson. A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Following the repurchases above, Ericsson's holding of treasury stock amounts to 57,882,556 Class B shares. There are in total 3,371,351,735 shares in Ericsson, 261,755,983 shares of Class A and 3,109,595,752 shares of Class B.
NOTES TO EDITORS:
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MORE INFORMATION AT:
media.relations@ericsson.com; (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com; (+46 10 719 00 00)
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investors
Daniel Morris, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +44 7386 657217
E-mail: investor.relations@ericsson.com
Lena Häggblom, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 72 593 27 78
E-mail: lena.haggblom@ericsson.com
Alan Ganson, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 70 267 27 30
E-mail: alan.ganson@ericsson.com
Media
Ralf Bagner, Head of Media Relations
Phone: +46 76 128 47 89
E-mail: ralf.bagner@ericsson.com
ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com
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https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/share-buybacks-in-ericsson-during-the-period-june-15---june-19--2026,c4365900
The following files are available for download:
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Share buybacks in Ericsson during the period June 15 - June 19, 2026
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https://mb.cision.com/Public/15448/4365900/b084ff410a0d653b.xlsx
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Daily Ericsson Share Buyback Report 2026 06 19
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