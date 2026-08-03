Share buybacks in Ericsson during the period July 27 - July 31, 2026

News provided by

Ericsson

03 Aug, 2026, 06:58 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period July 27 - July 31, 2026, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ("Ericsson") (LEI code 549300W9JLPW15XIFM52) repurchased own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0000108656) as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day (SEK)

Total daily transaction value (SEK)

27/07/2026

750,000

93.4434

70,082,550.00

28/07/2026

500,000

94.2208

47,110,400.00

29/07/2026

1,000,000

96.1910

96,191,000.00

30/07/2026

500,000

94.4876

47,243,800.00

31/07/2026

750,000

94.1840

70,638,000.00

Total

3,500,000

94.6474

331,265,750.00

The share repurchases are a part of the share buyback program of up to SEK 15,000,000,000 which Ericsson announced on April 16, 2026, and which runs between April 23, 2026, and March 31, 2027, at the latest. The Board of Directors intends to propose to the 2027 Annual General Meeting that the repurchased shares, other than those used to fulfil Ericsson's obligations under its share-related incentive programs, are cancelled.

The share buyback program is executed in accordance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing MAR (the Safe Harbour Regulation).

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE on behalf of Ericsson. A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Following the repurchases above, Ericsson's holding of treasury stock amounts to 91,169,316 Class B shares. There are in total 3,371,351,735 shares in Ericsson, 261,755,983 shares of Class A and 3,109,595,752 shares of Class B.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases
Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts
https://x.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com  (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com  (+46 10 719 00 00)

Investors
Daniel Morris, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +44 7386 657217
E-mail: investor.relations@ericsson.com

Lena Häggblom, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 72 593 27 78
E-mail: lena.haggblom@ericsson.com

Media
Ralf Bagner, Head of Media Relations
Phone: +46761284789
E-mail: ralf.bagner@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/share-buybacks-in-ericsson-during-the-period-july-27---july-31--2026,c4379208

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4379208/4207244.pdf

Share buybacks in Ericsson during the period July 27-July 31 2026

https://mb.cision.com/Public/15448/4379208/8e13abc3daf78ddc.xlsx

Daily Ericsson Share Buyback Report

Also from this source

Share buybacks in Ericsson during the period July 20 - July 24, 2026

During the period July 20 - July 24, 2026, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ("Ericsson") (LEI code 549300W9JLPW15XIFM52) repurchased own Class...

Ericsson announces change to the Executive Team

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announces the appointment of Christophe Van de Weyer as Head of Business Area Global Communications Platform and CEO of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

Networks

Networks

Networks

Networks

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics