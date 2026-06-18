Semiconductor Industry to Hit USD 1.01 Trillion by 2031 with Integrated Circuits Holding 78.33% Market Share Amid Rising AI & Automotive Demand - Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mordor Intelligence has published its latest analysis of the semiconductor industry, highlighting sustained expansion driven by artificial intelligence infrastructure, electric vehicle adoption, advanced packaging technologies, and increasing investments in domestic chip manufacturing ecosystems.

According to the industry analysis, the semiconductor industry size stood at USD 0.74 trillion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 1.01 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period. Market estimates indicate that rising demand for AI processors, high-bandwidth memory, automotive electronics, and edge-computing devices will continue to strengthen the global semiconductor market over the next five years.

As per published reports, the growing integration of semiconductors across data centers, connected vehicles, industrial automation, consumer electronics, and telecommunications is creating new revenue streams. The evolving competitive landscape, supported by government-backed manufacturing initiatives and supply-chain diversification strategies, is expected to accelerate semiconductor industry growth while reshaping the global value chain.

Semiconductor Industry Trends Reshaping Global Technology Markets

Vehicle Electrification Creating New Semiconductor Opportunities

The transition toward electric and software-defined vehicles is increasing the need for advanced semiconductor components across automotive systems. Modern vehicles rely on chips for power management, connectivity, safety features, and autonomous driving capabilities. As automakers continue integrating smarter technologies and over-the-air update capabilities, demand for automotive semiconductors is expected to remain a key growth driver for the industry.

Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, "As the semiconductor industry continues to evolve alongside advances in artificial intelligence, automotive electronics, and high-performance computing, decision-makers require research that combines transparent sourcing with consistent market assessment. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured methodology designed to provide a balanced view of industry developments, competitive activity, and the factors influencing market growth."

AI Infrastructure Driving Advanced Chip Demand

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence applications is creating strong demand for advanced processors, memory solutions, and specialized chips used in data centers. As cloud providers and technology companies continue investing in AI infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturers are benefiting from increased demand for high-performance computing components, supporting sustained growth across the industry.

Regional Outlook for the Semiconductor Industry

Asia-Pacific remains the center of global semiconductor manufacturing, supported by strong production capabilities, ongoing investments, and expanding supply chains. Countries across the region are also focusing on capacity diversification and strengthening domestic semiconductor ecosystems to meet growing demand from automotive, telecommunications, and consumer electronics sectors.

North America continues to strengthen its position through major investments in semiconductor manufacturing and research. At the same time, the Middle East is emerging as a promising growth market, supported by strategic investments in advanced semiconductor infrastructure and long-term efforts to build a stronger presence in the global value chain.

Table of Contents (Partial) - Semiconductor Market

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Explosive Data-Center Demand for AI Accelerators

4.2.2 Ubiquitous Edge-AI in Consumer IoT Devices

4.2.3 Automotive Zonal-Architecture Migration (EV and ADAS)

4.2.4 On-shoring Incentives in US, EU, India, and MENA

Others

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Persistent Lithography Bottlenecks Below 2 nm

4.3.2 Geopolitical Export-Control Escalations

4.3.3 Water and Power Scarcity in Foundry Clusters

4.3.4 Talent Crunch in Sub-5 nm Process Engineering

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE AND VOLUME)

5.1 By Semiconductor Devices

5.1.1 Discrete Semiconductors

5.1.1.1 Diodes

5.1.1.2 Transistors

5.1.1.3 Power Transistors

5.1.1.4 Rectifier and Thyristor

Others

5.1.2 Optoelectronics

5.1.2.1 Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

5.1.2.2 Laser Diodes

5.1.2.3 Image Sensors

5.1.2.4 Optocouplers

Others

5.1.3 Sensors and MEMS

5.1.3.1 Pressure Sensors

5.1.3.2 Magnetic-Field Sensors

5.1.3.3 Actuators

5.1.3.4 Acceleration and Yaw-Rate Sensors

Others

5.1.4 Integrated Circuits

5.1.4.1 Analog Integrated Circuits

5.1.4.2 Micro Integrated Circuits

5.1.4.2.1 Microprocessors (MPU)

5.1.4.2.2 Microcontrollers (MCU)

5.1.4.2.3 Digital Signal Processors

5.1.4.3 Logic Integrated Circuits

5.1.4.4 Memory Integrated Circuits

5.1.5 Technology Node

5.1.5.1 Below 3 nm

5.1.5.2 3 nm

5.1.5.3 5 nm

5.1.5.4 7 nm

Others

5.2 By Business Model

5.2.1 IDM

5.2.2 Design / Fabless Vendor

5.3 By End-User Industry

5.3.1 Automotive

5.3.2 Communication (Wired and Wireless)

5.3.3 Consumer

5.3.4 Industrial

Others

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Australia

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 Middle East

5.4.4.2 Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Intel Corporation

6.4.2 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.4.3 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

6.4.4 SK hynix Inc.

6.4.5 Micron Technology Inc.

6.4.6 Broadcom Inc.

6.4.7 Qualcomm Inc.

6.4.8 NVIDIA Corporation

6.4.9 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

6.4.10 And more

Explore more insights on semiconductor competitive landscape:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/semiconductor-industry-landscape/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Chiplet Market Growth

The Chiplet Market is projected to reach USD 188.79 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.65% during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by increasing adoption of advanced packaging technologies, rising demand for high-performance computing and AI applications, and the industry's shift toward modular chip architectures that improve performance and manufacturing efficiency.

Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis

The Automotive Semiconductor Market is expected to reach USD 148.57 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.72% from 2026 to 2031. Market growth is supported by the rising adoption of electric vehicles, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), connected car technologies, and the growing transition toward software-defined vehicles.

Semiconductor Packaging Market Outlook

The Semiconductor Packaging Market is forecast to reach USD 156.41 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period. Expansion is fueled by increasing demand for advanced packaging solutions, growing semiconductor complexity, miniaturization trends, and rising deployment of AI, automotive, and high-performance computing applications.

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