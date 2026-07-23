Teleradiology Market to Reach USD 14.67 Billion by 2031 Growing Demand for Remote Diagnostic Services and AI-Enabled Imaging Solutions Accelerates Market Expansion, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the teleradiology market size is estimated at USD 7.60 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 14.67 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.08% during the forecast period (2026–2031), driven by the increasing demand for remote diagnostic services, the global shortage of radiologists, rising imaging procedure volumes, and rapid digital transformation across healthcare systems. The market continues to expand as healthcare providers adopt teleradiology solutions to improve reporting efficiency, provide round-the-clock diagnostic support, and enhance patient access to specialized radiology expertise.

Healthcare providers are increasingly integrating cloud-based imaging platforms, Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS), Radiology Information Systems (RIS), and secure digital communication technologies to facilitate seamless transmission of diagnostic images. These technologies improve workflow efficiency, reduce reporting turnaround times, and enable better collaboration among radiologists, clinicians, and healthcare institutions.

Technological advancements continue to transform the teleradiology landscape. Artificial intelligence-assisted image analysis, machine learning algorithms, advanced visualization software, and workflow automation are improving diagnostic accuracy and helping radiologists prioritize urgent cases. Cloud computing, cybersecurity enhancements, and interoperability solutions are further enabling scalable and secure remote reporting services.

Teleradiology Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the teleradiology market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of digital imaging technologies, strong healthcare IT investments, and increasing demand for remote radiology services.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, driven by growing imaging procedure volumes, increasing adoption of telehealth solutions, and continued investments in healthcare digitization across both public and private healthcare systems.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for diagnostic imaging services, rising adoption of telemedicine platforms, and growing investments in digital healthcare across countries including China, India, Japan, and Australia.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "The teleradiology market reflects the continued evolution of digital healthcare delivery and growing demand for accessible diagnostic expertise. Mordor Intelligence applies structured research methodologies supported by cross-validated industry data and transparent analytical frameworks, providing decision-makers with balanced and dependable market intelligence."

Teleradiology Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of AI-Assisted Diagnostic Imaging

Healthcare providers are increasingly integrating artificial intelligence into radiology workflows to improve diagnostic accuracy, optimize reporting efficiency, and support clinical decision-making across diverse imaging applications.

Expansion of Cloud-Based Teleradiology Platforms

Cloud-enabled imaging solutions are enabling secure image sharing, remote collaboration, and scalable diagnostic reporting, supporting healthcare organizations seeking greater operational flexibility and improved patient care.

Teleradiology Market Segmentation Overview

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Imaging Technique

X-ray

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Nuclear Imaging

Mammography

Other Techniques

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-teleradiology-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Teleradiology Market Competitive Outlook

The teleradiology market features specialized teleradiology service providers, healthcare IT companies, diagnostic imaging solution vendors, and medical imaging technology providers focused on enhancing remote diagnostic capabilities and workflow efficiency. Market participants are investing in artificial intelligence, cloud-based imaging platforms, advanced cybersecurity solutions, and integrated radiology workflow technologies to strengthen their service portfolios. Strategic partnerships, technology integration, and expansion of global reporting networks continue to shape the competitive landscape.

Major Companies in the Teleradiology Market include:

Everlight Radiology

vRad (Virtual Radiologic)

Teleradiology Solutions

ONRAD, Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert Group

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