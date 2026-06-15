Securitas sets 2030 strategy with updated financial targets to accelerate earnings growth

STOCKHOLM, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas today presents its 2030 strategy together with updated financial targets, reinforcing its ambition to drive long-term value creation and accelerate its transformation into a technology- and intelligence-led security partner. The updated targets include a new headline target of 10 percent average annual earnings per share growth over a business cycle, alongside targets for cash flow, leverage and dividend policy.

The 2030 strategy positions Securitas as the trusted partner in intelligence-led security, combining its global presence and deep security expertise with advanced data, analytics and technology. By leveraging actionable risk intelligence and a more consultative approach, the company aims to move further up the value chain, delivering proactive, insight-driven security solutions and strengthening its role as a strategic advisor to clients.

In conjunction with the strategy, Securitas has updated its Group financial targets for the period through 2030:

Average annual earnings per share growth of 10 percent over a business cycle, excluding items affecting comparability and adjusted for changes in exchange rates, with a >10 percent operating margin ambition long-term

Operating cash flow of 80–90 percent of operating income before amortization

Net debt to EBITDA below 2.5x

Dividend policy of 50-60 percent of annual net income over a business cycle, with excess capital returned to shareholders once strategic growth priorities are met

The updated targets reflect a broader and more integrated Group focus, a stronger emphasis on earnings growth and cash generation, as well as a disciplined approach to capital structure and shareholder returns.

"Today, we are setting a clear direction for Securitas towards 2030, strengthening our position as a trusted partner in intelligence-led security. By combining our presence and deep security expertise with advanced data, analytics and technology, we will deliver more proactive, insight-driven solutions that create greater value for our clients. With updated financial targets and a strong focus on quality, innovation and cash generation, we are accelerating our transformation and are confident in our ability to drive sustainable earnings growth and long-term shareholder value", says Magnus Ahlqvist, Securitas President and CEO.

More information on the next phase of Securitas' strategic journey and the roadmap to achieving these targets will be presented at the Capital Markets Day on June 16. Please click the link to register to participate via webcast.

The presentation slides will be published on www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/ at 8:00 AM CEST on June 16.

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations,

+46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

This is information that Securitas AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 19.00 (CEST) on Monday, June 15, 2026.

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