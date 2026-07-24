Securitas AB Interim Report Q2 2026 | January-June

STOCKHOLM, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

APRIL–JUNE 2026

Total sales MSEK 37 843 (38 564)

Organic sales growth 0 percent (5)

Adjusted organic sales growth, 3 percent*

Real sales growth within technology and solutions 5 percent (4)

Operating income before amortization MSEK 2 824 (2 798)

Operating margin 7.5 percent (7.3)

Adjusted operating margin, 7.6 percent (7.5)*

Items affecting comparability (IAC) MSEK –46 (–166)

Earnings per share, SEK 2.88 (2.56)

Earnings per share before IAC, SEK 2.94 (2.79)

Cash flow from operating activities 87 percent (106)

JANUARY–JUNE 2026

Total sales MSEK 74 054 (78 170)

Organic sales growth 0 percent (4)

Adjusted organic sales growth, 2 ­percent*

Real sales growth within technology and solutions 4 percent (5)

Operating income before amortization MSEK 5 283 (5 323)

Operating margin 7.1 percent (6.8)

Adjusted operating margin, 7.3 ­percent (7.1)*

Items affecting comparability (IAC) MSEK 138 (–243) whereof MSEK 213 (–5) related to divestitures

Earnings per share, SEK 5.68 (4.86)

Earnings per share before IAC, SEK 5.40 (5.15)

Cash flow from operating activities 65 percent (56)

Net debt/EBITDA ratio 2.2 (2.4)

*A new key ratio, operating margin adjusted for the government business within SCIS in the process of being closed down, was added as of the second quarter 2025. A new key ratio, organic sales growth adjusted for the same business, was added as of the third quarter 2025. Refer to note 5 for further information.

Comments from the President and CEO

"Continued profitability improvement"

Organic sales growth in the second quarter, adjusted for the close-down of the SCIS government business, was 3 percent. Organic sales growth in North America was supported by both the Guarding and Technology business units, while active portfolio management had a hampering effect on organic sales growth in Europe.

Real sales growth in technology and solutions reached 5 percent in the second quarter, supported by good performance in Technology in North America. Commercial activity remained healthy in the global technology business with strong growth in installation order intake and backlog.

We execute on our strategy with the share of technology and solutions increasing across all segments but we are not fully satisfied with the overall growth. We have built a strong and differentiated technology-led offering and we are intensifying our efforts to commercialize the capabilities we have built.

We delivered an improved adjusted operating margin in the second quarter, reaching 7.6 percent (7.5), driven by both the technology and solutions and the security services business lines. Operating income increased 3 percent and earnings per share 7 percent. For the first six months earnings per share increased 11 percent.

Cash generation was good, cor­re­spond­ing to 87 percent (106) of oper­at­ing income in the quarter, and 65 per­cent (56) for the first six months of the year. The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.2 (2.4).

THE TRUSTED PARTNER IN INTELLIGENCE-LED SECURITY

Our recently announced 2030 strategy positions Securitas as the trusted partner in intelligence-led security, combining global presence and deep security expertise with advanced data, analytics and technology. By leveraging actionable risk intelligence and a more consultative approach, we aim to move further up the value chain, delivering proactive, insight-driven security and strengthening our role as a strategic advisor to clients. In an increasingly complex risk environment, growing demand for professional security ­ser­vices supports our continued growth and competitive position.

The close-down of the SCIS govern­ment business is progressing accord­ing to plan and is expected to be concluded by year-end. As no further activities remain, the strategic as­sess­­­ment program was concluded in the second quarter of 2026.

The shift toward technology and solutions continues to drive prof­itabil­ity improvements. We are also strength­en­ing the performance of our security services business and, as of the second quarter of 2026, have completed portfolio management actions related to underperforming contracts in Europe. Going forward, portfolio optimization will continue as part of normal business operations, with a sustained focus on contract profitability.

CREATING LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER VALUE

In conjunction with the launch of our strategy, we have updated the Group's financial targets for the period through 2030. The revised targets include a new headline target of achieving 10 percent average annual earnings per share growth over a business cycle, alongside targets for cash flow, leverage and dividend policy. With a strong focus on quality and innovation, we are accelerating our transformation and remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable earnings growth and create long-term shareholder value.

Magnus Ahlqvist

President and CEO

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone ­conference on July 24, 2026, at 9.30 a.m. (CEST) where President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist and CFO Matteo Dall'Ora will present the report and answer questions. The ­telephone conference will also be audio cast live via Securitas' website www.securitas.com

To follow the audio cast of the telephone conference via the web, please follow the link

www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/

A recorded version of the audio cast will be available at www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/

after the ­telephone conference.

For further information, please contact:

Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations +46 76 116 7443

ABOUT SECURITAS

Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. Nine decades of deep experience means we see what others miss. By leveraging technology in partnership with our clients, ­combined with an innovative, holistic approach, we're transforming the security ­industry. With approximately 322 000 employees in 44 markets, we see a ­different world and ­create sustainable value for our clients by protecting what matters most – their people and assets.

Group financial targets

Securitas has the following financial targets:

Average annual earnings per share growth of 10 percent over a business cycle, excluding items affecting comparability and adjusted for changes in exchange rates, with a >10 percent operating margin ambition long-term

Operating cash flow of 80–90 percent of operating income before amortization

Net debt to EBITDA below 2.5x

Dividend policy of 50–60 percent of annual net income over a business cycle, with excess capital returned to shareholders once stra-tegic growth priorities are met

Securitas AB (publ.)

P.O. Box 12307, SE-102 28 Stockholm, Sweden

Visiting address:

Lindhagensplan 70

Telephone: +46 10 470 30 00

Corporate registration number: 556302-7241

www.securitas.com

This is information that Securitas AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above,

at 8.00 a.m. (CEST) on Friday, July 24, 2026.

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