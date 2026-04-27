SciBase publishes the Annual report for 2025

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase hereby announces that the Annual report for 2025 is available at the Company's website www.scibase.com.

A pdf-version of the annual report is enclosed to this press-release.

A printed version of the Annual report will only be distributed to shareholders who actively request a printed copy.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Colérus, CFO

Tel: +46 70 341 34 72

E-mail: michael.colerus@scibase.com

Certified Advisor:

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Tel: +46 8 588 68 570

Email: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.00 CET on April 27, 2026.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

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