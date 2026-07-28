SciBase announces changes in senior management

STOCKHOLM, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB) a leader in AI-based devices for detection and prevention in dermatology, today announced that Pia Renaudin has decided to leave her role as CEO at SciBase. Pia Renaudin has, after almost 3 years as CEO of SciBase Holding AB (publ), informed the Board of her decision to leave the company. She will be taking on a new CEO role elsewhere. Pia Renaudin will remain in her position until the 31st of December 2026.

The change in leadership does not alter SciBase strategy or overarching goals. All plans remain firmly in place, with a focus on the U.S. market and securing reimbursement for the use of Nevisense in skin cancer diagnostics. A top priority is also the collaboration with Castle Biosciences, which will lead to an expanded offering and increased use of Nevisense. SciBase has an experienced, strong, and well-composed management team that collectively drives the company's growth agenda, providing a stable foundation as the Board recruits a new CEO. The U.S. organization, led by Leda Beaty, is well-equipped to continue driving development in the American market.

"Pia Renaudin has played a crucial role during her years as CEO in shaping the strategy, structure, and organization to ensure SciBase can fully capitalize on the potential of Nevisense," says Jesper Hoiland, Chairman of the Board of SciBase. "Under her leadership, the company has strengthened its position in the U.S. market and built an organization with the right expertise to broaden the use of Nevisense and drive development forward in the U.S. On behalf of the Board and myself, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Pia for her contributions and driven leadership. We wish her the best in her new role."

"SciBase is now entering a new phase where the strategy and foundation is in place, and I feel this is the right time to hand over responsibility to a new CEO. I am incredibly proud of the fantastic development the company has achieved in recent years. The U.S. organization is doing an outstanding job, and an experienced management team is in place to guide the company through the next phase. Against this backdrop, it feels like the right moment for me to move on and take on a new challenge. I would like to extend my warmest thanks to Jesper and the Board, the management team, and all employees for their incredible efforts in striving to improve cancer diagnostics and save patients' lives," says Pia Renaudin.

The Board has now initiated a recruitment process to find Pia Renaudin's successor.

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 09.00 CET on July 28 2026.

For further information please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO,

Phone. +46732069802

E-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Tel: +46 8 588 68 570

E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

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