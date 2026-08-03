RWS reaches agreement to acquire Acolad

Acquisition will significantly expand RWS's enterprise customer base and extends the reach of its AI platforms across Europe

MAIDENHEAD, England, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RWS (AIM: RWS.L), a global AI solutions company, today announced it has entered a binding agreement to acquire Acogroup, the parent company of Acolad, a leading global provider of language and content services. The proposed acquisition will significantly expand RWS's enterprise customer base across Europe, creating new opportunities to introduce its AI platforms to more clients while deepening existing relationships.

Headquartered in the Paris area, France, Acolad has approximately 1,200 employees across 22 countries in Europe and North America. Its offering includes localization, interpreting, transcription, data services and an AI-powered content platform. Acolad also works with an extensive global network of linguists and interpreters.

"This proposed acquisition is strategically compelling and will extend our reach across Europe," commented Benjamin Faes, Chief Executive Officer of RWS. "It gives us the opportunity to support more leading European organizations with our Cultural Intelligence Layer, Language Weaver Pro and the next generation of platforms we're developing across our Transform business. Together, we can deepen customer relationships, solve more complex content challenges and deliver greater value across the enterprise."

The acquisition will bring together complementary technology, services and specialist expertise, giving customers greater support as they create, manage and adapt content for international audiences. Customers will gain access to RWS and Acolad's investment in AI-first technology, a broader global network of in-market linguistic experts and stronger capabilities across Europe. Together, these will help customers scale faster, deliver more relevant experiences in every market and grow with greater confidence.

"Since my father and I founded this company in the 1990s, we have built Acolad step by step, through more than a dozen acquisitions across Europe, always combining human expertise with technology," said Benjamin du Fraysseix, Co-founder and Former Chief Executive Officer of Acolad. "Joining forces with RWS represents the natural next chapter of that journey. I remain fully committed to supporting the proposed combination to ensure our people, our customers and everything we have built together continue to thrive."

Acolad brings an established client base across Western Europe and growing activity in North America, with particular strength in regulated industries, the public sector and interpreting. Its medical devices business will complement RWS's existing life sciences expertise, including its work with pharmaceutical organizations.

"I am delighted that Acolad and RWS are coming together," said Bertrand Gstalder, Chief Executive Officer of Acolad. "We've built a business focused on helping global organizations grow by combining technology with deep human expertise. Together, we can give our customers access to a broader range of language and content capabilities. We'll also help them adopt AI-powered content workflows safely, responsibly and at the scale their businesses require."

The transaction is expected to complete by 31 March 2027, pending completion of the applicable French information and consultation process and other regulatory approvals. Until then, RWS and Acolad will continue to operate as separate businesses, while remaining fully committed to supporting customers, partners and employees with the same focus, quality and expertise that define both organizations today.

About us

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI.

Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values.

Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth. Trusted by 80+ of the world's top 100 brands, RWS provides the confidence, governance and expertise organizations need to deploy AI safely, responsibly and at scale.

Headquartered in the UK, RWS is listed on AIM. More information: rws.com

About Acolad

Acolad is a leading global provider of content and language solutions, helping organizations expand internationally through the combination of AI-powered technology, human expertise and multilingual content services. With operations across Europe, North America and Asia, Acolad supports customers in creating, adapting and managing content that enables growth across global markets.

Founded in 1995, Acolad operates in 22 countries with approximately 1,200 employees and a global network of more than 10,000 linguists and subject-matter experts. More information: www.acolad.com