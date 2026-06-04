Robot Grippers Market Size to Hit USD 4.69 Billion by 2031 at 18.4% CAGR Amid Rising Industrial Automation | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What is the Market Size of Robot Grippers?

In 2024, the global market size of Robot Grippers was estimated to be worth USD 1465 Million and is forecast to reach approximately USD 4690 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period 2025-2031.

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What are the key factors driving the growth of the Robot Grippers Market?

Robot Grippers Market is driven by the rising need for flexible handling systems across automated production, warehousing, packaging, inspection, assembly, and material-transfer operations. Manufacturers are shifting from fixed tooling toward adaptable gripping solutions that can manage different object shapes, weights, surfaces, and sensitivity levels with consistent repeatability. Demand is strengthening across automotive, semiconductor and electronics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, industrial machinery, and logistics as industries require lower manual dependency, better process consistency, and safer handling of fragile or irregular products. The market is also supported by wider deployment of collaborative robots, modular end-of-arm tooling, and application-specific gripping systems that improve production efficiency and reduce downtime. This creates sustained demand for grippers that combine precision, durability, hygiene compatibility, and easy integration across high-volume and mixed-product environments.

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TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ROBOT GRIPPERS MARKET:

Vacuum grippers drive the Robot Grippers Market by enabling fast, clean, and reliable handling of flat, delicate, porous, and irregular products across packaging, electronics, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and logistics. Their ability to lift products without mechanical clamping reduces surface damage and supports operations involving cartons, pouches, trays, glass panels, sheets, and packaged goods. In automated warehouses and production lines, vacuum gripping improves cycle stability because it can pick and place products quickly while adapting to different sizes and surface conditions. This makes vacuum grippers valuable in applications where product appearance, hygiene, and smooth transfer are critical. As manufacturers pursue flexible automation for high-mix handling tasks, vacuum grippers continue to gain relevance as practical, scalable, and application-ready end-of-arm tools.

Pneumatic grippers support Robot Grippers Market growth through strong holding force, simple actuation, rugged performance, and suitability for repetitive industrial handling. They remain widely used in automotive, industrial machinery, electronics assembly, packaging, and machine-loading operations where dependable gripping and quick open-close movement are required. Their value comes from consistent force delivery, compact design, and compatibility with existing factory air systems, making them attractive for plants that need durable automation without complex deployment. Pneumatic grippers are especially effective for structured parts, metal components, molded items, and repetitive transfer tasks. Their continued use across mature manufacturing environments strengthens demand for standardized, reliable, and cost-efficient gripping solutions that support uninterrupted production flow.

Logistics drives the Robot Grippers Market by creating demand for grippers that can handle mixed parcels, cartons, envelopes, totes, bags, and irregular goods in fast-moving fulfillment environments. Automated picking, sorting, palletizing, depalletizing, and packing operations require grippers that can adjust to product variation without frequent tool changes. This pushes demand for vacuum, soft, electric, and hybrid gripping systems that can manage different textures, shapes, and weights while reducing product damage. Logistics operators are also using robotic handling to improve throughput, reduce dependency on manual labor, and maintain reliable operations during demand fluctuations. As fulfillment centers, distribution hubs, and warehouse automation systems expand, grippers become essential for converting robotic motion into accurate product movement.

Flexible manufacturing is a major factor driving Robot Grippers Market growth as producers move toward smaller batches, frequent product changes, and customized assembly flows. Traditional fixed tooling limits adaptability, while modern grippers allow robots to shift between different parts, packaging formats, and product dimensions with minimal reconfiguration. This is important in automotive components, electronics, industrial machinery, and consumer goods production where product variation is increasing. Flexible grippers help plants reduce tool-change delays, improve machine utilization, and support multi-purpose robotic cells. As factories prioritize agile production over rigid line design, demand rises for grippers that can deliver repeatable performance across changing workpieces and process conditions.

Automotive manufacturing continues to strengthen demand for robot grippers because assembly, welding support, machine tending, part transfer, inspection, and component handling require stable and repeatable gripping. Grippers are used to move metal parts, plastic trims, battery components, interior modules, and precision assemblies across production cells. The shift toward electric and hybrid vehicle platforms also increases the need for careful handling of lightweight materials, battery-related parts, and sensitive electronic modules. Automotive plants require grippers that can withstand continuous use while maintaining accuracy and safety around robots and operators. This makes robust electric, pneumatic, vacuum, magnetic, and hydraulic gripping solutions important for improving line efficiency and maintaining consistent output quality.

Semiconductor and electronics manufacturing drives demand for robot grippers that can manage delicate parts, clean handling requirements, and precise placement. Components such as circuit boards, chips, wafers, connectors, display panels, sensors, and miniature assemblies require controlled gripping to avoid scratches, contamination, bending, or misalignment. Electric and vacuum grippers are gaining importance in these environments because they support controlled force, gentle contact, and repeatable positioning. As electronics production becomes more compact and quality-sensitive, the gripper becomes a critical part of process reliability. Demand grows for gripping systems that combine accuracy, clean operation, and compatibility with automated inspection, assembly, and packaging workflows.

Food and beverage automation increases Robot Grippers Market demand by requiring hygienic, gentle, and adaptable gripping systems for packaged, unpackaged, soft, uneven, and fragile products. Grippers must handle bakery items, fruits, trays, pouches, cartons, bottles, and ready-to-eat products without crushing, slipping, or contaminating them. Vacuum and soft gripping solutions are especially relevant because they support careful handling while maintaining line speed and product appearance. The sector also requires easy-to-clean designs and material compatibility for production environments where hygiene and repeatability are essential. As food processors automate packing, sorting, loading, and inspection tasks, grippers become central to maintaining product quality and operational consistency.

Pharmaceutical applications drive gripper demand through the need for accurate, contamination-conscious, and repeatable handling of vials, syringes, blister packs, bottles, trays, cartons, and medical packaging. Automated gripping reduces manual contact and supports controlled movement across filling, labeling, inspection, packaging, and secondary handling processes. The sector requires grippers that can operate with precision while protecting fragile containers and maintaining reliable positioning. Electric, vacuum, and pneumatic grippers are used depending on product type, cleanliness needs, and line speed. As pharmaceutical manufacturing focuses on safer handling, traceable processes, and consistent quality, robot grippers become essential components in regulated and high-reliability automation environments.

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What are the major types in the Robot Grippers Market?

Electric Grippers

Pneumatic Grippers

Vacuum Grippers

Magnetic Grippers

Hydraulic Grippers

In terms of product type, Pneumatic Grippers is the largest segment, occupied for a share of 60%.

What are the main applications of the Robot Grippers Market?

Automotive

Semiconductor and electronics

Food and beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial machinery

Logistics

In terms of application, Automotive has a share of about 27 percent.

Key Players in the Robot Grippers Market

Global key players of Robot Grippers include Schunk, Festo, SMC, Robotiq, Zimmer, etc. The top five players hold a share of about 62%.

Schunk develops robotic gripping systems, toolholding solutions, and automation components for industrial manufacturing applications.

develops robotic gripping systems, toolholding solutions, and automation components for industrial manufacturing applications. Festo manufactures pneumatic and electric grippers used in factory automation, robotics, and material handling systems.

manufactures pneumatic and electric grippers used in factory automation, robotics, and material handling systems. SMC provides a wide range of pneumatic grippers and robotic end-of-arm tooling solutions for industrial automation.

provides a wide range of pneumatic grippers and robotic end-of-arm tooling solutions for industrial automation. Robotiq specializes in adaptive robotic grippers and automation accessories designed for collaborative robot applications.

specializes in adaptive robotic grippers and automation accessories designed for collaborative robot applications. Zimmer develops industrial grippers, handling systems, and automation components for robotic assembly and manufacturing processes.

develops industrial grippers, handling systems, and automation components for robotic assembly and manufacturing processes. Destaco manufactures robotic grippers, end effectors, and workholding solutions for automated production environments.

manufactures robotic grippers, end effectors, and workholding solutions for automated production environments. EMI (Engineered Medical & Industrial) supplies robotic gripper and automation technologies for industrial handling applications.

(Engineered Medical & Industrial) supplies robotic gripper and automation technologies for industrial handling applications. IAI (IAI Corporation) develops electric actuators, robotic systems, and gripping solutions for factory automation.

(IAI Corporation) develops electric actuators, robotic systems, and gripping solutions for factory automation. Applied Robotics designs end-of-arm tooling, grippers, and automation accessories for robotic manufacturing systems.

designs end-of-arm tooling, grippers, and automation accessories for robotic manufacturing systems. Schmalz specializes in vacuum gripping systems and handling solutions used in robotic automation and material transport.

specializes in vacuum gripping systems and handling solutions used in robotic automation and material transport. RAD develops robotic end-effectors and gripper technologies for industrial automation and precision handling applications.

develops robotic end-effectors and gripper technologies for industrial automation and precision handling applications. FIPA manufactures vacuum grippers and robotic handling components for automated manufacturing and logistics operations.

manufactures vacuum grippers and robotic handling components for automated manufacturing and logistics operations. Bastian Solutions provides robotic automation systems, including gripper-integrated solutions for warehouse and industrial applications.

provides robotic automation systems, including gripper-integrated solutions for warehouse and industrial applications. Soft Robotics develops soft robotic grippers that use adaptive gripping technology to handle delicate and irregularly shaped objects.

Which region dominates the Robot Grippers Market?

The Asia-Pacific region remains the largest market for robot grippers, accounting for approximately 43% of global demand, followed by Europe and North America with shares of around 28% and 26%, respectively. The region's market leadership is supported by its strong manufacturing base across automotive, electronics, semiconductor, machinery, packaging, and logistics industries, where increasing automation investments continue to drive the adoption of advanced gripping solutions. Meanwhile, North America is experiencing robust market growth, fueled by expanding warehouse automation, advanced manufacturing initiatives, food and pharmaceutical production, and ongoing reshoring efforts that are accelerating factory modernization and the deployment of robotic handling technologies.

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What are some related markets to the Robot Grippers Market?

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