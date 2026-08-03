Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 31, 2026

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EQT

03 Aug, 2026, 16:33 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 27 July 2026 and 31 July 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 582,510 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,368,899 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 12 May 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 20 July 2026 and 4 September 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

                                   

                                   

Date:

   Aggregated volume (number of shares):

 

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

                                   

Aggregated transaction value (SEK):  

                                   

27 July 2026

 

125,000

 

319.9064

 

39,998,300.00

                                   

28 July 2026

 

125,000

 

322.7183

 

40,339,787.50

                                   

29 July 2026

 

125,000

 

322.4972

 

40,312,150.00

                                   

30 July 2026

 

125,000

 

320.1214

 

40,015,175.00

                                   

31 July 2026

 

82,510

 

322.9812

 

26,649,178.81

                                   

Total accumulated over week 31

 

582,510

 

321.5474

 

187,304,591.31

                                   

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

 

1,205,288

 

317.5263

 

382,710,626.64

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 31 July 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

                             

Ordinary shares

 

                                   

Total

 

                                   

Number of issued shares1

1,226,602,864

 

1,226,602,864

 

                                   

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2

57,870,053

 

57,870,053

 

                                   

Number of outstanding shares

1,168,732,811

 

1,168,732,811

 

1 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-31--2026,c4379494

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4379494/4207885.pdf

EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release W31 2026

https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/4379494/b54d9cf26f7195a5.pdf

EQT Transactions 20260727 to 20260731

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-group,c3555454

EQT Group

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