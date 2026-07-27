Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 30, 2026

STOCKHOLM, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 20 July 2026 and 24 July 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 622,778 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,368,899 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 12 May 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 20 July 2026 and 4 September 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume

(number of shares): Weighted average

share price per day

(SEK): Aggregated

transaction value

(SEK): 20 July 2026 125,000 316.6707 39,583,837.50 21 July 2026 125,000 313.8118 39,226,475.00 22 July 2026 125,000 312.7742 39,096,775.00 23 July 2026 125,000 310.5978 38,824,725.00 24 July 2026 122,778 314.9931 38,674,222.83 Total accumulated over week 30 622,778 313.7652 195,406,035.33 Total accumulated during the

repurchase program 622,778 313.7652 195,406,035.33

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 24 July 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Total Number of issued shares1 1,226,602,864 1,226,602,864 Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 57,287,543 57,287,543 Number of outstanding shares 1,169,315,321 1,169,315,321 1 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-30--2026,c4377688

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