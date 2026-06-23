Report from the Annual General Meeting 2026 of Minesto AB

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Minesto AB was held today, 23 June 2026, at Hotel Riverton at Badhusgatan 26 in Gothenburg. Chairperson of the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") was attorney Eric Ehrencrona from MAQS Advokatbyrå.

The following main resolutions were resolved upon at the AGM:

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet for the company and the group

The AGM resolved to adopt the presented income statement and balance sheet for the company and the group.

Allocation of results

The AGM resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal that the company's retained earnings shall be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to discharge all individuals who had served as directors or CEO during 2025 from liability for the financial year of 2025.

Board of Directors and auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect Martin Edlund, Göran Linder, Joel Lybert, Jonas Millqvist and Andreas Gunnarsson as directors and to elect Philippe Kavafyan as new director. Jonas Millqvist was re-elected as chairperson of the Board of Directors.

The AGM resolved to re-elect Grant Thornton Sweden AB (Grant Thornton) as the company's auditor. Grant Thornton has informed that Victor Cukierman has been appointed to continue as principal auditor.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors and the auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that remuneration to the Board of Directors shall be paid with four price base amounts to the chairperson and with two price base amounts to each of the other Board members not employed by the company. The price base amount per 2026 shall be applied. It was further resolved that no fees be paid to the Board of Directors' Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee.

Furthermore, the AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that fees to the auditor shall be paid according to invoices approved by the company.

Principles for the Nomination Committee

The AGM resolved to adopt the Nomination Committee's proposed principles for the Nomination Committee, which correspond to the previous year's principles.

Guidelines for compensation to senior executives

The AGM resolved to adopt the Board of Directors' proposed guidelines for compensation to senior executives, which correspond to the previous year's guidelines.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to issue shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions during the time until the next AGM, resolve on issue of shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles corresponding to a dilution of no more than approximately ten percent.

The complete proposals of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee are available on the company's website, www.minesto.com.

Contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 735 23 71 58

ir@minesto.com

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