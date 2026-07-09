Quontigo, FTSE Russell and Markit's former executive joins fintech Premialab

Stephane Degroote, further expands Premialab's Data & Risk offering bringing his extensive index and risk management expertise to the fintech platform dedicated to quantitative investment strategies.

LONDON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab announces the appointment of Stephane Degroote as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Degroote will lead business development activities across market segments. Before joining PremiaLab, Mr. Degroote served as Global Head of Investable Products Sales at Quontigo, with previous leadership positions as Head of Index Investment Group at FTSE Russell and Head of Equity Derivatives Sales at Markit.

Mr. Degroote has over 20 years' experience in derivatives sales, index and risk management solutions.

He will be responsible to execute and scale Premialab's business development initiatives, providing data and analytics solutions to asset managers, pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds globally.

Adrien Geliot, Chief Executive Officer of Premialab said, "I am delighted to welcome Stephane to the team. His appointment confirms our leadership in this market segment and ensures we deliver first class service to both our existing and future clients. His extensive sales leadership and indexing expertise will help us build on our commercial success, addressing the demand from institutional investors for advanced risk and indexing solutions linked to their QIS portfolios"

The announcement follows previous senior appointments at Premialab, including Daniel Fields, former Global Head of Markets at Societe Generale; John Macpherson, former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, Citibank, and Nomura; Marc Fisher, former Managing Director at Citibank with a prior position at Deutsche Bank; and Georgios Sittas, former Managing Director at HSBC, Standard Chartered, and previously a director at Lehman Brothers.

Recognized as the leading independant platform for data and analytics on quantitative strategies, Premialab's capital markets infrastructure is currently used by leading asset managers, insurance companies and pensions funds, accelerating their digitalization and enhancing performance and risk control while reducing costs. The Platform is already providing data to institutional clients representing over $20 Trillion of assets under management.

Notes to Editors

About Premialab

Premialab is the leading independent platform providing data, analytics and risk solutions on quantitative and multi-asset strategies in collaboration with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally. Combining intelligent technology with a unique source of information the platform empowers asset allocators to make better investment decisions whilst achieving utmost time and cost efficiency.

With offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Sydney, and Dubai, its international team is dedicated to supporting a global client base with the most up-to-date QIS dataset, advanced portfolio construction, performance and risk analytics. The firm has established strong partnerships with the top 18 investment banks, global asset managers, pension funds and insurance companies.

For more information please visit: www.premialab.com