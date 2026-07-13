Quadient positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix ™: Customer Communications Management, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Customer Communications Management vendors.





Quadient, with its comprehensive solution, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.





PUNE, India, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Quadient as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communications Management, 2026.

Saurabh Raj, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Quadient has maintained its leadership position by consistently combining enterprise scale, deployment flexibility, and deep CCM capability with a clear ability to evolve ahead of changing buyer requirements. Quadient Inspire continues to strengthen its role beyond communication creation by connecting customer context, governance, and intelligent automation. This balance between proven operational maturity and a forward looking vision for coordinated customer engagement continues to set Quadient apart in the market"

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Customer Communications Management providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Being named a Leader in the SPARK Matrix reflects our continued commitment to helping customers transform communication into a strategic advantage," said Lilac Schoenbeck, Senior Vice President, Product for Quadient Digital. "Organizations today need more than document production. They need a platform that connects data, governance, and AI insights in a seamless and auditable way that reduces complexity, increases efficiency and drives more meaningful customer interactions. Quadient Inspire was built to meet these needs."

Additional Resources:

About Quadient:

Quadient designs and builds human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to create, deliver, and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From financial automation and customer communications to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indexes. Make room for the remarkable at quadient.com.

Media Contacts:

Quadient

Joe Scolaro

+1 203-301-3673

j.scolaro@quadient.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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