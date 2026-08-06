Radware positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading DDoS Mitigation vendors.

Radware, with its comprehensive platform, received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Radware, a global leader in AI and application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, 2026.

Lokesh Biswal, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Radware is a compelling leader in hybrid DDoS mitigation and application security, distinguished by its behavioral detection engine, integrated cloud and appliance architecture, and strong managed response capabilities. The company is well positioned for large enterprises and service providers that need low-false-positive protection, rapid attack response, and unified control across network and application layers."

QKS Group defines DDoS Mitigation as a set of tools and techniques that secure websites, applications, networks, servers, and IP addresses by deflecting various types of DDoS attacks including volume-based, protocol, and application-layer attacks from the network connected to the internet. DDoS mitigation platforms detect and absorb attack traffic, enforce rate controls, and redirect malicious flows away from protected resources through a combination of behavioural analytics, threat intelligence, and automated countermeasure deployment operating across multiple network and application layers.

Radware differentiates in DDoS mitigation by combining patented behavioral detection, hybrid on-prem and cloud deployment options, and managed expert support into one operating model, rather than relying on a single scrubbing layer or a purely signature-based approach. That matters because it lets Radware identify unknown or fast-changing attacks in real time, distinguish legitimate traffic spikes from true DDoS events, and escalate protection from inline appliances to cloud scrubbing when attack volume exceeds local capacity. Its behavioral engine is a core differentiator because it analyzes traffic patterns instead of depending only on known signatures, which helps it detect zero-day and multi-vector attacks earlier and with fewer false positives. In practical terms, that can be especially valuable during flash crowds, encrypted web floods, and bursty application-layer attacks where static rules often struggle.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. It also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Leader in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix for DDoS Mitigation," said Connie Stack, Chief Growth Officer at Radware. "As AI transforms the threat landscape, organizations need protection that can adapt in real time to increasingly sophisticated and automated attacks. We believe this recognition reflects our continued innovation and commitment to helping customers build resilience against the most advanced DDoS threats."

Additional Resources:

About Radware

Radware is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company's cloud application, infrastructure, API, and AI security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, behavior-based, real-time protection against sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, business logic threats, and malicious bots. Radware delivers end-to-end API security, including discovery, posture management, testing, and runtime protection, along with advanced protection for AI agents and models. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware to address evolving cyberthreats, protect their brands and business operations, and reduce costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Mea Ccts:

Gina Sorice

Radware

ginaso@radware.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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