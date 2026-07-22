Polyurethane Adhesives Market worth $12.84 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Polyurethane Adhesives Market is projected to grow from USD 9.68 billion in 2026 to USD 12.84 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.82% between 2026 and 2031.

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Polyurethane Adhesives Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 9.68 billion

USD 9.68 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 12.84 billion

USD 12.84 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.82%

Polyurethane Adhesives Market Trends & Insights:

The polyurethane adhesives market is projected to grow steadily over the next decade, supported by advancements in adhesive technologies and the shift toward lightweight, durable, and sustainable manufacturing solutions. Industries are increasingly adopting polyurethane adhesives for their superior bonding strength, flexibility, and long-term performance, making them valuable across automotive, construction, footwear, packaging, and electronics applications. Growing emphasis on energy efficiency, material optimization, and environmentally responsible production further strengthens their role as an essential bonding solution, supporting widespread industrial adoption.

Asia Pacific dominated the global polyurethane adhesives market in 2025, accounting for a share of 47.0%, in terms of value.

By type, the thermoset segment dominated the global polyurethane adhesives market, accounting for 87.6% in 2025.

By technology, the 100% solids segment led the overall polyurethane adhesives market in 2025.

The automotive industry is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.25%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Sika AG, Dow Inc., and 3M Company are identified as key players in the global polyurethane adhesives market. These companies have strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

Scott Bader Company, Mapei, and Master Bond, among other emerging players, hold strong positions in specialized niche segments, underscoring their potential to become future market leaders in the polyurethane adhesives market.

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Sustainability initiatives are becoming an important driver for the polyurethane adhesives market. Sustainability objectives are influencing material selection and production processes across manufacturing industries.

By type, thermoplastic is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Thermoplastic is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the polyurethane adhesives industry, in terms of value, between 2026 and 2031. The expanding flexible packaging industry is a major factor driving demand for thermoplastic polyurethane adhesives. Food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household product manufacturers increasingly use multilayer flexible packaging to improve product protection and shelf appeal. Thermoplastic polyurethane adhesives provide strong bonding between plastic films, foils, and laminates while supporting efficient high-speed production processes. Their ability to maintain bond performance across flexible packaging structures makes them suitable for demanding packaging applications. As consumer goods production and packaged product consumption continue growing worldwide, manufacturers are increasing the use of thermoplastic polyurethane adhesives to achieve reliable packaging performance and consistent manufacturing efficiency.

By technology, the solvent-borne segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025.

The solvent-borne segment accounted for the second-largest share of the overall polyurethane adhesives market by value in 2025. Solvent-borne polyurethane adhesives continue to witness steady demand because they provide excellent adhesion on substrates that require strong surface wetting and deep penetration. Materials such as leather, rubber, textiles, wood, and selected plastics benefit from these adhesives' ability to create durable, uniform bonds across varying surface conditions. This versatility supports manufacturers producing footwear, furniture, automotive interiors, and industrial goods that require dependable long-term adhesion. Strong bonding performance across multiple substrates also simplifies manufacturing by reducing the need for different adhesive systems. As industries continue to process diverse materials on the same production line, solvent-borne polyurethane adhesives remain an important technology for consistent structural bonding.

By end-use industry, the packaging segment held the second-largest market share in 2025.

The packaging segment held the second-largest share of the overall polyurethane adhesives market by value in 2025. Brand owners increasingly utilize multilayer laminated packaging to improve product protection, extend shelf life, and enhance package functionality. Polyurethane adhesives play a vital role in bonding different substrate combinations used in advanced laminated structures, including plastic films, foil, paper, and specialty materials. Their strong adhesion helps maintain laminate integrity throughout production, distribution, and consumer use. High-performance laminated packaging is widely adopted across premium food products, healthcare products, industrial goods, and specialty consumer products where package reliability remains essential. As demand for sophisticated packaging solutions continues to expand, polyurethane adhesives are witnessing broader adoption across lamination processes worldwide.

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Europe was the second-largest market for polyurethane adhesives by value in 2025.

In 2025, Europe was the second-largest market for polyurethane adhesives. Europe has a well-established engineered wood industry that produces cross-laminated timber, glued-laminated timber, plywood, furniture panels, doors, flooring, and decorative interior products. Polyurethane adhesives are widely used because they provide durable bonding across wood, engineered boards, laminates, and composite materials while supporting long service life. Manufacturers continue to invest in advanced wood-processing technologies to improve production efficiency and product quality. Growing preference for engineered wood in residential, commercial, and institutional construction is increasing adhesive consumption across the value chain. This expanding wood-processing industry continues to drive strong demand for polyurethane adhesives across the European market.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the polyurethane adhesives companies include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Dow Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Arkema S.A. (France), Huntsman International LLC (US), Jowat SE (Germany), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US).

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