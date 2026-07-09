PalmDigitalz Achieves Product Footprint Second Only to IBM in MarketsandMarkets 360Quadrants for Mainframe Modernization, 2026

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PalmDigitalz, the Chennai-based mainframe modernization software and services company, has been recognized as a 'Pervasive Player' in the Mainframe Modernization Market by MarketsandMarkets™ 360Quadrants 2026. with a Product Footprint second only to IBM, placing PalmDigitalz ahead of several long-established global modernization vendors in terms of product breadth and capability.

PalmDigitalz is an enterprise mainframe modernization software and services company headquartered in Chennai, India. Its end-to-end mainframe modernization suite, Palm All, enables enterprises to transform legacy systems through a comprehensive, lifecycle-driven approach. Unlike point solutions that only focus on converting COBOL into another programming language, Palm All combines advanced software capabilities with modernization services to support enterprises across the complete modernization journey — from identifying which applications to modernize, understanding complex legacy system architectures, extracting critical business rules, and forward-engineering modern microservices. The Palm All suite integrates four specialized solutions: Palm 360, Palm Key, Palm Ark, and Palm Ray, enabling organizations across banking, insurance, financial services, telecommunications, and government sectors to move from modernization assessment to production-ready modern applications.

Palm All Integrates Four Key Products:

Palm 360 — Application Portfolio Rationalization

A non-invasive, data-driven scan of the application estate that tells enterprises which applications to modernize, migrate, retain, or retire before transformation spend begins — replacing months of manual SME interviews.

Palm Key — Reverse Engineering and Static Code Analysis

Maps dependencies, JCL and program flow, variable flow, CRUD and database interactions, and missing copybooks across millions of lines of COBOL — and flags dead code that can reduce modernization scope by approximately 33–40%.

Palm Ark — Near-deterministic modernization AI engine

Powered by its bespoke Gazelle model. It extracts business rules, technical rules, and uses cases directly from legacy code, with approximately 95% business-rule extraction accuracy on PalmDigitalz's internal benchmarks. Because it is near-deterministic rather than a general-purpose LLM, each extracted rule is traceable to source code for auditing the standard regulated industries require.

Palm Ray — Forward Engineering to Modern Microservices

Generating cloud-ready Python microservices with automated test-case generation and code-quality reporting. It helps enterprises transition away from dependency on scarce legacy technology skills while adopting open, scalable, and AI-ready architectures.

Mainframe modernization cannot be addressed through code translation alone. Enterprises must first understand which systems should be transformed, which applications should be retired, how legacy environments function, and which business rules must be preserved throughout the transition. Palm All was designed to address this complete modernization challenge by combining software intelligence with expert services. The platform enables enterprises to modernize mission-critical systems while maintaining compliance, auditability, operational continuity, and business value. PalmDigitalz serves organizations across banking, insurance, financial services, telecommunications, and government sectors — industries where modernization requires accuracy, security, and minimal operational disruption. The company is also expanding its presence across the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases.

A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt over USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions, while also enabling vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Endpoint Security and Digital Forensics.

About MarketsandMarkets:

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Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust it to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, MarketsandMarkets helps businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving and disruptive ecosystem.

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