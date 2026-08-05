Oxford International Digital Institute and NACC join forces to support Canada's future workforce

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Oxford International Digital Institute

05 Aug, 2026, 11:24 GMT

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The collaboration, which will expand access to English language and academic skills development programmes, is designed to support student success, institutional growth and workforce readiness across Canada.

Through the partnership, 150 of the career colleges in NACC's network will have access to a suite of English language solutions from OIDI. Namely:

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Canada Flag with books and Mortar Board. NACC & Oxford International Digital Institute join forces.

Gary Palmer, Managing Director at Oxford International Digital Institute, said:

"We are delighted to be partnering with NACC to support their member career colleges and their students across Canada. Both organisations share a strong commitment to improving student outcomes and helping learners develop the skills they need to succeed both in their studies and future careers."

Michael Sangster, CEO at the National Association of Career Colleges, said:

"Career colleges play a vital role in preparing learners for careers in sectors that are critical to Canada's workforce. The more we can create strong pathways into education, the more opportunities we create for students to succeed and for employers to find the skilled talent they need. That's why selecting partners that share this commitment, like OIDI, matters."

The partnership marks the beginning of a wider rollout programme, with OIDI and NACC working together to introduce the approved English language solutions to member colleges across Canada in the coming months.

About OIDI

We are part of the Oxford International Education Group. We support students and institutions through online and hybrid academic and language programmes, teacher training qualifications, and the Oxford ELLT, our English language test taken by more than 150,000 students worldwide.

About NACC

NACC is Canada's national voice for more than 500 regulated career colleges. With a history dating back to 1896, NACC advocates for workforce development and student success. Through advocacy and strategic partnerships, NACC supports member colleges in delivering flexible, career-focused training that helps students gain the skills needed for meaningful employment in Canada's labour market.

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