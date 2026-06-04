One Year After Announcing Updates, TOEFL iBT® - The World's English Test - Celebrates Strong Global Adoption and Student Success

PRINCETON, N.J., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the January 21 launch of the enhanced TOEFL iBT test, TOEFL is continuing to expand "The World's English Test" through a series of global brand and student engagement initiatives designed to better connect with today's globally mobile learners while maintaining the rigor, trust, and institutional recognition expected from one of the world's leading English-language assessments.

The broader TOEFL brand evolution reflects the evolution of today's international students: digitally connected, globally minded, increasingly career-focused, and looking for flexible pathways to education and opportunity in an increasingly international and tech-enabled world.

"Our goal has been and continues to be that we are aligning the TOEFL experience with the students taking it and the future they are preparing for," said Omar Chihane, Global General Manager of TOEFL at ETS. "Today's learners expect flexibility, authenticity, and support throughout their journey. TOEFL is evolving to reflect the realities of global mobility, digital learning, and the future of work while continuing to deliver the academic trust institutions rely on."

Over the past year, TOEFL has launched a range of creator, music, social, and student storytelling initiatives designed to align the transformed test experience with the realities of the students taking it and the futures they are preparing for. Recognizing that language learning often extends beyond the classroom through music, media, and cultural exchange, these efforts leverage globally resonant forms of expression to connect with students in authentic, meaningful ways while celebrating the diverse cultures, ambitions, and aspirations that define today's internationally mobile learners. Examples include:

The global "Learn It. Take It. Review It." creator campaign: a 25-creator international influencer activation spanning multiple regions and student audiences coinciding with the test launch.





Student-led content showcase: elevating preparation journeys, test-day experiences, destination ambitions, and campus life.





"You Speak World": an original TOEFL anthem and music video celebrating global student ambition, mobility, and connection, supported by a global dance and social media stitch competition that encouraged students and creators worldwide to engage with the campaign and share their own TOEFL journeys.





" Future Me Calling ": a neuromarketing and brand psychology-informed study playlist designed to boost focus, motivation, and productive study habits.





Future Me Calling a neuromarketing and brand psychology-informed study playlist designed to boost focus, motivation, and productive study habits. Tina: TOEFL's Chief Student Ambassador, created in-house to connect with and support students around the world throughout their English-learning and study abroad journeys. Through social-first content, Tina helps learners navigate test preparation, access resources and study support, discover helpful tips and insights, and engage with a global community of students pursuing international education opportunities.

The brand evolution has also included more digestible, research-driven content designed to help both test takers and institutions better understand the intentional, research-backed design and development behind the test. This includes "TOEFL Talks," a YouTube series featuring conversations with TOEFL researchers and assessment experts about the design of different test sections and how they connect to real-world academic communication.

ETS market research has found that learners using official TOEFL preparation materials were more likely to score above expectations compared to those who did not. Eighteen percent of learners using official TOEFL preparation materials reported scoring higher than expected, compared to 12–14% among other groups — reinforcing the campaign's broader focus on helping students feel more confident, prepared, and supported throughout their TOEFL journey through accessible, student-centered preparation resources and guidance.

Student feedback from around the world has consistently highlighted themes of practicality, flexibility, and real-world relevance. Many test takers have noted that the updated TOEFL iBT feels more reflective of authentic academic communication, with content and tasks that better mirror how English is used in lectures, discussions, and collaborative learning environments. This feedback reinforces ETS's goal of delivering a test experience that remains academically rigorous while more closely aligning with the skills students need to succeed in global education settings.

At the same time, broader shifts in education, mobility, and the future of work continue to shape student expectations and decision-making. The 2026 ETS Human Progress Report found that workers globally are placing greater value on adaptability and future-ready skills—trends increasingly reflected in how students evaluate study destinations, career pathways, and international opportunities. While demand for international education remains strong, mobility patterns are becoming more diverse. Indian students are expanding beyond traditional destinations such as the U.S., U.K., and Australia, with more than 100,000 now studying in Europe, while Southeast Asia continues to strengthen its position as a regional education hub. China also remains one of the world's largest globally mobile student populations, with students increasingly pursuing a broader range of destinations, particularly those closer to home.

As these pathways evolve, TOEFL continues to support students pursuing education and career opportunities across a growing range of destinations. Through student-centered engagement and storytelling, the brand highlights the experiences and ambitions of today's globally mobile learners while reinforcing its role in helping students prepare for opportunities wherever their journeys may lead.

The TOEFL iBT test is accepted by more than 13,000 institutions across 160+ countries and territories worldwide. To learn more about the TOEFL iBT, visit www.ets.org/toefl and follow TOEFL on LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

About the TOEFL iBT test

The TOEFL iBT test is the most respected, accepted and preferred test of academic English-language proficiency, used for study, work and immigration. More than 13,000 institutions in 160+ countries worldwide accept TOEFL iBT scores to make high-stakes decisions. The test is a crucial component of the world-class TOEFL Family of Assessments, offering tools for English-language proficiency starting with learners 8+. Powered by ETS, these assessments are rooted in 75 years of research and expertise, building equitable ways to measure proficiency while empowering people and institutions around the globe to turn aspirations into reality. TOEFL is a passionate journey partner, providing learners access, authority and support to move the world. For more information, visit www.ets.org/toefl.