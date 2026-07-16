Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market worth $32.72 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is projected to reach USD 32.72 billion by 2031 from USD 14.64 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 600 market data tables and 78 figures spread through 460 pages and in-depth TOC on the "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 14.64 billion

USD 14.64 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 32.72 billion

USD 32.72 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 17.4%

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Trends & Insights:

The fundamental shift from chemical small molecules to advanced biotechnology therapies is significantly disrupting the oligonucleotide synthesis market. Over the forecast period from 2026 to 2031, traditional synthesis boundaries are increasingly dissolving as high-growth therapeutic areas—specifically oncology, precision neurology, and cardiovascular diseases—necessitate highly complex, long-chain oligonucleotides. This development is inducing substantial disruptions across related biological sectors: next-generation gene therapies are requiring custom-engineered single-guide RNAs, metagenomic sequencing is compelling the production of extensive parallel custom libraries, and mRNA-based therapeutic vaccines are scaling to commercial volumes. Consequently, synthesis providers must strategically transition from legacy laboratory-scale chemistries to high-throughput platforms capable of supporting these diverse macromolecular pipelines.

By product, the oligonucleotide-based drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025, at ~71.5%.

In the oligonucleotide synthesis products market, by type, the reagents & consumables segment accounted for the largest share in 2025, at ~92.1%.

By end user, the specialty clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025, at ~44.7%.

The North American oligonucleotide synthesis market was dominant in 2025.

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Key drivers of market growth include rising demand for oligonucleotide-based drugs such as ASOs and siRNAs to treat neurological and rare disorders, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), and hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD), as well as technological advancements in oligonucleotide synthesis.

Advancements in oligonucleotide synthesis, such as enzymatic de novo methods and continuous-flow technologies, have improved production efficiency and scalability. Regulatory bodies are adapting to these innovations. For instance, the FDA's draft guidance on nonclinical safety assessment for oligonucleotide-based therapeutics, published in November 2024, provides a framework for evaluating safety profiles, while the EMA's draft guideline addresses manufacturing and analytical controls for synthetic oligonucleotides. These developments have coincided with increased regulatory approvals, as over 17 oligonucleotide therapeutics have received FDA approval, underscored their growing utility and signaling a transformative period for the oligonucleotide synthesis market.

By type, the antisense oligonucleotide-based drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

By type, the oligonucleotide-based drugs segment is categorized into antisense oligonucleotide-based drugs, siRNA oligonucleotide-based drugs, and other oligonucleotide-based drugs. In 2025, the ASOs (antisense oligonucleotide-based drugs) segment accounted for the largest share of the market. ASOs are short, single-stranded nucleic acids that bind selectively to RNA targets. They have seen rapid clinical and commercial uptake owing to their versatility in modulating gene expression, treating rare genetic disorders, and addressing oncology targets. Regulatory approvals for landmark ASO therapies, such as Nusinersen for spinal muscular atrophy and Inotersen for hereditary ATTR amyloidosis, have driven both analyst and investor confidence, fueling expanded manufacturing capacity and robust R&D pipelines.

In 2025, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the oligonucleotide-based drugs market.

By end user, the oligonucleotide-based drugs market includes hospitals, specialty clinics, home care settings, and other end users. In 2025, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth of the hospitals segment is attributed to rising demand for oligonucleotide-based drugs for rare and neurological diseases, primarily driven by an increasing target patient population. This segment's significant share reflects the key role of hospitals in delivering these advanced treatments. The rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases is expected to fuel the need for precise therapeutics such as oligonucleotide drugs, which are also crucial for applying personalized medicine approaches in hospitals.

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By region, North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the oligonucleotide synthesis market, owing to the presence of strong regional players with advanced manufacturing capabilities and robust supply-chain networks. These companies benefit from product approvals under supportive regulatory frameworks implemented by the USFDA and Health Canada. Product commercialization and innovation are the primary growth catalysts for the region's expanding pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry. Partnerships and investments with academic & research centers to scale up production are also expected to be growth drivers for this regional segment.

Key Players

Leading players in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis companies include Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), LGC Limited (UK), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Maravai LifeSciences (US), Azenta US Inc. (US), Twist Bioscience (US), and GenScript (US), among others.

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