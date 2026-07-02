OCI N.V. statement regarding Oceanwood Capital

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OCI Global

02 Jul, 2026, 06:00 GMT

AMSTERDAM, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company") (Euronext: OCI) confirms that Oceanwood Capital Management LLP ("Oceanwood") has informed the Company that, on 01 July 2026, Oceanwood notified Vereniging van Effectenbezitters ("VEB") of the withdrawal of Oceanwood's power of attorney granted to VEB in connection with the OCI N.V. Enterprise Chamber proceedings.

Based on the applicant shareholding overview filed in the Enterprise Chamber proceedings, The Oceanwood Fund represented approximately 93.75% of the approximately 2.01% of OCI's issued share capital attributed to the applicants in aggregate at the time of the original VEB application, with 3,980,000 OCI shares attributed to The Oceanwood Fund. Separately, Oceanwood has disclosed to OCI that, as of 22 June 2026, funds managed by Oceanwood held 4,934,414 OCI shares.

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