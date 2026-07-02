AMSTERDAM, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company") (Euronext: OCI) confirms that it has received the attached statement from NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited ("NNS") and is publishing it for information purposes only, without comment or endorsement

Annex – NNS Press Release of 02 July 2026 confirming continued support for the combination of OCI's Business with Orascom Construction PLC

View PDF OCI N.V. statement on NNS

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PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003291/OCI_N_V_statement_NNS.pdf

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000170/6020688/OCI_Global_Logo.jpg